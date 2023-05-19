Ready, Set, GUESS Originals x Hot Wheels

Fashion, much like ourselves, has come to the realization that life was easier in the past. Nostalgia, rose-tinted lenses. Whether that's the reality or not, nostalgia has us hooked, and no period quite as intensely as the 90s.

There's almost too much to choose from in the melting pot of 90s goodies, but GUESS Originals has certainly locked onto one with Hot Wheels.

It's worth clarifying that Hot Wheels have been racing around since the late 60s, but they enjoyed a real peak in popularity during the 90s and into the early 2000s. For boys and girls around the globe, Hot Wheels was the first ever hands-on experience you'd have with a car, and they were slick, out-of-this-world cool; and not a lot has changed since.

I was definitely one of those kids that would take refuge in the toy aisle while my mum was doing a grocery shop. When I wasn't locked onto LEGO, it was Hot Wheels that demanded attention, and I collected more than I care to admit.

Those feelonlineings of fascination? That's what GUESS Originals has tapped into while creating this collection, working closely with Mattel to capture the excitement of its products on a series of seasonal staples.

Playing to motorsport archetypes, the collection features the type of vintage-washed graphic tees you'd find at a 90s concert or NASCAR event, while a biker jacket takes on Hot Wheels patchworks and hoodies, socks, tank tops, and truckers complete the arrangement.

Available now, the collection has plenty of seasonal styles to offer.