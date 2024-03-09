NOCTA's Nike Hot Step 2 Is a Big Sequel (Better Too)

Remember those super bold shoes that Drake wore last year? No, not the puffy boots. But his bright orange Nikes. Yeah, those. Well, Drake's Nike sneakers are now ready to launch soon...actually, very soon.

Revealed during Drake's It's All A Blur tour in 2023, the musician's newest Nike shoe joined him on stage in bold fashion. Even paired with a camo-on-camo outfit — one of Drake's best ensembles from the tour — the Nike shoes were quite the stand-out guys in tonal orange coatings.

Drake's newest sneakers are part of the NOCTA x Nike collaboration, and its name is the Hot Step 2. The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 is a sequel to the duo's first sneaker, the Nike Hot Step Air Terra, which was part Jordan 14, part Air Max, and part Air Terra Humara.

The OG NOCTA x Nike Hot Step is big, but the Hot Step 2 is bigger. The newest NOCTA sneaker presents a thicker overall shape, leaning more into its Air Max influences.

The NOCTA Nike Hot Step 2 reminds me of a revamped Air Max 95 in a way, boasting a similar shape and lace system to the Air Max model but with an upgraded design. The sneaker also maintains the Air unit in the sole.

NOCTA's Nike Hot Step sequel receives a cool, ripply upper coated in an eye-catching orange hue. Chrome moments make for super nice and shiny finishes, while NOCTA and Nike logos subtly appear elsewhere on the sneaker (the outsole is decked out entirely in NOCTA's cross motifs).

When a good sequel comes out, it often sparks the historic debate of whether it's better than its original (i.e., Shrek vs. Shrek 2...the correct answer is Shrek 2). In the case of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2, this sequel is bigger, bolder, and better than its OG in terms of design and color choices. But hey, that's just me.

NOCTA's Nike Hot Step 2 is expected to arrive in its "Total Orange" outfit in March 2024. With the official images making their rounds on the internet, something tells me that we'll see the orange steppers sooner rather than later in the month.

But wait, there's more. In addition to Drake teasing a second green colorway during his 2023 tour, there are also talks of a white and purple eggplant colorway joining the soon-to-be stacked rollout.

All NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 sneakers are anticipated to release sometime during Summer 2024. Drake and Nike dropping a new shoe during the summer? I guess it really will be a hot step for the pair this upcoming season.