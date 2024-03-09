Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

NOCTA's Nike Hot Step 2 Is a Big Sequel (Better Too)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Remember those super bold shoes that Drake wore last year? No, not the puffy boots. But his bright orange Nikes. Yeah, those. Well, Drake's Nike sneakers are now ready to launch soon...actually, very soon.

Revealed during Drake's It's All A Blur tour in 2023, the musician's newest Nike shoe joined him on stage in bold fashion. Even paired with a camo-on-camo outfit — one of Drake's best ensembles from the tour — the Nike shoes were quite the stand-out guys in tonal orange coatings.

Drake's newest sneakers are part of the NOCTA x Nike collaboration, and its name is the Hot Step 2. The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 is a sequel to the duo's first sneaker, the Nike Hot Step Air Terra, which was part Jordan 14, part Air Max, and part Air Terra Humara.

The OG NOCTA x Nike Hot Step is big, but the Hot Step 2 is bigger. The newest NOCTA sneaker presents a thicker overall shape, leaning more into its Air Max influences.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The NOCTA Nike Hot Step 2 reminds me of a revamped Air Max 95 in a way, boasting a similar shape and lace system to the Air Max model but with an upgraded design. The sneaker also maintains the Air unit in the sole.

NOCTA's Nike Hot Step sequel receives a cool, ripply upper coated in an eye-catching orange hue. Chrome moments make for super nice and shiny finishes, while NOCTA and Nike logos subtly appear elsewhere on the sneaker (the outsole is decked out entirely in NOCTA's cross motifs).

When a good sequel comes out, it often sparks the historic debate of whether it's better than its original (i.e., Shrek vs. Shrek 2...the correct answer is Shrek 2). In the case of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2, this sequel is bigger, bolder, and better than its OG in terms of design and color choices. But hey, that's just me.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

NOCTA's Nike Hot Step 2 is expected to arrive in its "Total Orange" outfit in March 2024. With the official images making their rounds on the internet, something tells me that we'll see the orange steppers sooner rather than later in the month.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But wait, there's more. In addition to Drake teasing a second green colorway during his 2023 tour, there are also talks of a white and purple eggplant colorway joining the soon-to-be stacked rollout.

All NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 sneakers are anticipated to release sometime during Summer 2024. Drake and Nike dropping a new shoe during the summer? I guess it really will be a hot step for the pair this upcoming season.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RRC
New Balance
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Raw Energy Long-Sleeve
Carne Bollente
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Nylon B Crossbody Bag
C.P. Company
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • nocta nike golf 2024
    NOCTA's Next Nike Collab Might Make Golf Cool
    • Style
  • nocta nike air zoom drive
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the Nike Air Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • nocta nike clothes
    NOCTA's Nike Sneakers? The Collab's Clothes Are Where It's At, Actually
    • Style
  • drake nocta nike air force 1 restock
    Calling All Lover Boys: Drake's NOCTA x Nike AF1 Is Returning
    • Sneakers
  • Drake's Nike NOCTA Glide looks to be dropping in a "White Chrome" colorway.
    Drake's New NOCTA Glides Are All White, Aren't They?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • y/project salomon collab 2024
    When Y/Project Met Salomon...
    • Sneakers
  • Stussy's Spring 2024 collection printed denim set
    Why Is Stüssy Still So Good?
    • Style
  • Salomon X-Alp sneaker in leather
    Salomon's Technical Trail Shoes Are Even Better in Leather
    • Sneakers
  • Lacoste Fall/Winter 2024 show.
    Leggings Are Pants — for Everyone!
    • Style
  • seb x levi's
    Jean’s Jean Gene: Highsnobiety and Levi's® Think Baggy is Better
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
  • Suicoke SS24.
    Suicoke Footwear Just Hits Different
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024