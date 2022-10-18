Hailey Bieber Boards the New Balance Train

It’s no secret that when it comes to sneakers, Hailey Bieber certainly knows her onions from her leeks. Whether she’s heading for some morning yoga, grabbing an inexplicably expensive cruciferous vegetable Erewhon smoothie, or nosing around other people's bathrooms, her footwear is never less than remarkably on-point.

Let me stop you, I know what you’re thinking: thanks Highsnobiety, thanks again for letting me know that an indescribably rich celebrity who’s married to an also indescribably rich celebrity has a knack for buying sneakers. Great. Thanks for nothing.

And you’re probably right, to an extent. I am stating the obvious, yet when someone (a celebrity at that) emerges donning a pair of New Balances I actually quite like, I can’t let it go untold. No way.

Historically (by which I mean, like, 12 months), Hailey has been known as a bit of a Dunk head. It’s all Nike Dunk this, Nike Dunk that, with the odd splash of Air Force 1 for good measure.

More recently however, things have taken a turn, one that's seen her become a more regular rider of the New Balance sneaker train. All aboard!

From 550s to 991s, and most recently a pair of crisp white NB x Casablanca XC-72, the model’s NB arsenal is undergoing some serious growth, which is always great to see.

Naturally, Bieber isn’t alone in her new-found role as a NB head, after Highsnobiety dubbed BBFL Kendall Jenner one earlier this year too, who together the pair have quite the array – albeit mostly 550s and 327s, of course – but what did we expect?

In the grand scheme of things, celebrities wearing actual nice NB is pretty much a rarity, so when we see them out in the wild (the wild being anywhere on the west coast of the US), it should be celebrated right? Bloody right.

