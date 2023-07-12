Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
EXCLUSIVE: Hawthorne's Summery New Scent Smells Like a Private Island

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Imagine: You're lounging on a deserted beach, crystal waves lapping at your toes. You're sipping a fruity cocktail, and your phone is on Do Not Disturb. You're far, far away from New York City, where your friends are sweating in Dimes Square and battling gnats in Brooklyn.

Now imagine the above scenario as a smell. Hawthorne, the skincare and fragrance brand scenting downtown NYC, bottles an island getaway with its new release, Canary Diamond.

Hawthorne / Asato Iida
Launching online on July 13, the fragrance — formulated by Rodrigo Flores-Roux, the perfumer behind icons like Clinique Happy and Tom Ford Neroli Portofino — spotlights smoked pineapple, a tropical note that's both sweet and sensual. Backed with sea salt and vetiver, Canary Diamond is a summer scent at its core — but it's balanced enough to wear during cooler months, too.

"It elicits leisure and luxury. It elicits success," says Taylor Okata, creative director of Hawthorne. "It smells rich, without overcompensating. We wanted to make our New York City summer smell like you’re on a private island."

Okata adds that all of Hawthorne's fragrances — Canary Diamond, as well as earlier releases including Work and Play — pull from the cultures that inform the brand. "Phil and Brian [Hawthorne's co-founders] were born and raised New York," Okata says. "I’ve been here almost 15 years, with my roots in Hawai’i. We look to our respective cultures and environments when creating scents."

May your summer be filled with the lushest, most luxurious beachside getaways. If a private island isn't in the cards, Canary Diamond has your back — and your nose.

Shop Hawthorne Here
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty Editor
