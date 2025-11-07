Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
HOKA’s Chillest Stomper Is Built for Life After Everything Else

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
The HOKA Ora Primo sneaker has always been a little strange in the best way. Puffy, utilitarian, and hard to define, this shoe blurred the line between recovery slide and street mule. 

The new Ora Primo EXT shoe keeps that same DNA but trades its insulated shell for a smoother suede body that feels more like loungewear than trek gear.

In Alabaster mule, it’s calm and composed. The soft mix of gray and off-white carries the same feel as a well-worn sweatsuit, low-key and soft. 

Reflective webbing and metal G-hooks bring just a touch of utility, while HOKA’s sculpted midsole still delivers that signature bounce, retuned for slower days.

Available now for $130 on HOKA’s website, it’s HOKA exploring how rest can still look effortless and maybe even technically chic. 

From Junya Watanabe’s chain-linked Ora Primo to the pared-down Ora Primo TP, the brand’s recovery line has quietly become a space for design experimentation for the leading sportswear brand.

The Ora Primo EXT shoe might be marketed for post-run recovery, but it’s really built for recovery in the broader sense, after long days, late nights, or when you just need to lounge around.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
