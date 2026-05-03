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HOKA’s Cushiest Trail Runner Gets a Laceless Summer Spin-off

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There's a new HOKA sneaker-sandal in town. And its name is the Stinson Breeze.

HOKA's Stinson sneakers are already the brand's comfiest and sturdiest models to ever grace the trails. With the Breeze, the brand has basically brought all these great outdoor-ready qualities to a summer sandal format.

Shop HOKA Stinson Breeze

It even borrows the incredibly chunky cushioned soles from the sneaker, as well as the rubber toe cap. However, the Stinson Breeze swaps out the laces for adjustable straps. It also features a cutout leather upper, allowing for even more airflow during those extra-sizzling summer days.

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It's honestly about to be another sneaker-sandal summer, as many brands have either brought back previous hybrid hits or created new classics for the season. New Balance has quite a few to its name, including its own Breeze model and a 9060 Summer. ASICS' Filimy sandal recently woke up from hibernation, as did Nike's own Air Max Koko and Isla shoes.

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Even HOKA's got a couple of sneaker-sandals. And now, it's setting a beloved trail runner to summer mode.

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Priced at $160, HOKA's Stinson Breeze sneaker is now available on the brand's website in black. The brand's sneaker-sandal also comes in "Grout" and "Sienna" colorways, both of which are available at select retailers.

Shop HOKA
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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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