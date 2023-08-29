Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

How HOKA Unintentionally Infiltrated Fashion

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
Sign up to never miss a drop

From the outset HOKA’s intentions were clear: to create comfortable, trail-friendly footwear that enhances performance and reduces the risk of injury. Thirteen years on, and its approach remains exactly the same.

Founded in Annecy, France (by two former Salomon executives in Nicolas Mermoud and Jean Luc Diard), HOKA’s rise in the world of performance footwear has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Within years of its inception, HOKA had become the footwear of choice for some of the world’s best trail runners thanks to its unique (and comfortable) oversized midsole design, and even bore the feet of some of those competing at the infamous Ultra-Trail du Tour du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) — an event HOKA now sponsors.

While its performance capabilities took the industry by storm, quietly under the surface simultaneously, a more fashion-focused fizz of excitement was subtly bubbling away.

“I think the outdoor trend and an increased interest in functionality has seen consumers almost gravitate towards brands like HOKA, without us having to build ourselves around that category,” Travis Wiseman, HOKA’s Director of Lifestyle Product, tells Highsnobiety.

Image on Highsnobiety

ANACAPA LOW GTX

$175

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety

“We've always focused on creating shoes that are functional and comfortable — two things that cater both runners and those looking for a day-to-day shoe, so it was only a matter of time.”

Sure, the functionality of a HOKA product is an obvious pro (a plethora of underfoot cushioning met with a lightweight mesh upper), but aesthetically it’s a little out there, even for the fashion-savvy.

1 / 4
Bodega

That, though, is where collaborations come in. While the label might not have altered its designs to cater the fashion market directly per se, its collaborations have undoubtedly been a vehicle for experimentation — and one that’s certainly increased its streetwear credentials.

To-date, HOKA boasts multiple releases with the likes Engineered Garments and Moncler, as well as smaller drops with brands like Opening Ceremony, Bodega, and thisisneverthat.

“There’s definitely been collaborations we’ve done that have been conservative efforts to get into the lifestyle space, but it’s all come from consumers having an innate interest in our brand,” continues Wiseman.

“That being said, there are no rules when it comes to collaborations, aside from an organic connection. There has to be mutual respect and interest. Is there an organic connection between the two brands that we can build on? If so, let’s go and see what happens, if not then no stress.”

While co-releases have undeniably played a key role into the label's off-trail success, the consumer's yearn for functionality has played into the hand's of HOKA who house techy details in abundance in silhouettes like the U MAFATE OG and the Gaviota 3, to name a few.

In recent seasons, some of HOKA’s competitors (most notably Salomon) have been transcending its footwear to the runways of the world’s biggest fashion weeks. And while Wiseman isn’t against HOKA taking a similar route, he insists they aren't going to force it.

Image on Highsnobiety

CLIFTON L GTX

$185

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety

“You’re certainly going to see HOKA spaces you won’t have seen them to-date, but we aren’t going out of our way to make a product that’s designed for the runway — but if it happens organically then great,” he admits.

"We aren’t building products for the likes of Bella Hadid, but if they’re wearing them anyway we aren’t going to complain. If we have these types of connections, we want to further strengthen that connection, whether it’s through different colorways, or maybe tweaks in style — all the while keeping things true to HOKA.”

The brand is — in the grand scheme of things — still a fairly young machine. But if a label born out of the mountains of southern France can make the splash it has done on the footwear industry in just thirteen years, we’re in for one HOKA of a ride.

This article was first published on December 1, 2022, and updated on August 29, 2023.

Scroll down to shop HOKA sneakers.

Image on Highsnobiety

ORA RECOVERY SLIDE 3

$65

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

HUAKA ORIGINS

$185

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

HUAKA ORIGINS

$185

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

ORA LUXE

$72

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

KAHA 2 GTX

$255

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

M KAHA 2 LOW GTX

$230

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Kaha 2 Low GTX

$230

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Kaha 2 GTX

$255

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

CLIFTON L GTX

$185

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

ANACAPA LOW GTX

$175

HOKA

Buy at Highsnobiety
We Recommend
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Summer Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Justin Bieber Is Fashion's Final Dirtbag
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Fashion Documentaries Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Watch
    • Style
  • belgian designers
    14 Designers That Prove Belgium Is a Fashion Hub
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    An Intimate Look at Paris Fashion Week With Photographer Paris Mumpower
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    How HOKA Unintentionally Infiltrated Fashion
    • Sneakers
  • aime leon dore new balance t500
    Step Aside 550 — Aimé Leon Dore & New Balance Reintroduce the T500
    • Sneakers
  • A dark photo of the Mission to Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch
    Once In a Blue Moon... a Moonswatch Restock Is Finally Here
    • Watches
  • toga vans 2023
    Thanks to TOGA, Vans’ Authentic Earns Its Wings
    • Sneakers
  • erl levi's
    ERL x Levi's Is Finally Happening IRL
    • Style
  • Justin Bieber seen wearing a grey hoodie & sweat shorts with Crocs while Hailey Bieber wears a little red dress with matching heels & handbag
    No One Beats the Biebers at Anti-Couple Outfits
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023