This High-Tech HOKA Runner Looks Way Better Lo-Fi

One of the things that made the HOKA Mafate Speed 2 such an adept trail runner was the shoe’s lightweight upper of breathable mesh reinforced with no-sew overlays. It’s an advanced combination that helps this early HOKA runner still look contemporary a decade after it first released.

So, you’d expect XLIM, a Korean brand with an affinity for technical fabrics, to lean into this high-tech construction for its debut HOKA collaboration. Instead, the Korean menswear label went the other way and the Mafate Speed 2 is all the better for it.

XLIM gave the classic HOKA runner a considerable makeover, switching its breathable sporty materials for old-school hairy suede and leather as if it was a running shoe from the ‘90s.

But considering it’s been years since this model has been touted as a proper running shoe, why not add some organic materials? The shoe’s performance might regress, but there’s more textural intrigue.

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The fuzzy new upper comes in two variations, with a deep indigo blue version releasing exclusively on XLIM’s website and a dark purple/black variation going wider from April 18.

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The Korean label isn’t the first to update this HOKA OG. Moncler came first in 2021, delivering a sleek white variation in the early days of HOKA’s infiltration of fashion, and later the streetwear retailer END. gave the shoe a stylish neutral-hued remix.

Still, XLIM’s updates feel the most substantial and perhaps the coolest.

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