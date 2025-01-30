A Beefy, Teched-Out Crossover Sneaker Is HOKA’s Idea of “Simple”

According to HOKA, the newest update to its versatile crossover sneaker, the Project Transport, is for “those who crave clean, simple aesthetics.” Sounds great, right? Except, this shoe is anything but simple, or clean.

In typical HOKA fashion, this beefy sneaker is a melting pot of various technical fabrics and streamlined panels. Sure, the Project Transport is a little more reserved than some of HOKA’s gaudy trail sneakers, but still, you’ll have a hard time convincing anyone of its simplicity.

This is an everyday design informed by the hi-tech workings of HOKA’s trail shoe department. And it knocks the functionality of the HOKA Transport up a notch.

The most notable upgrade on this new model is a ripstop zip-up shroud covering the laces, an extra layer of protection against the elements. This makes it the newest addition to HOKA’s line-up of zip-tastic “Project” sneakers.

Surrounding the zip-up shroud is a new series of perforated overlays, hotmelt webbing, and reflective details.

Brought together, these elements deliver a look similar to Nike’s zip-up Air Max SNDR model. Although, this being HOKA, the Project Transport is decisively more outdoorsy than Nike’s zip-up sneaker offerings.

New for 2025, the Project Transport is available now at select retailers costing $160. It is the latest in a string of noteworthy new models brought to the market by HOKA.

From hybrid sneaker-loafers to advanced super shoes and sleek recovery mules, HOKA’s had its foot on the gas at the beginning of 2025.