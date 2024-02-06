HS05 Is Remastering Wardrobe Essentials

The second seasonal collection from HS05, Highsnobiety's new in-house label, has landed and it sees the brand expand its range of contemporary staples.

Utilizing distinct fabrics, sourced mainly from Japan, the spring/summer 2024 season marks a continued evolution for HS05 with new takes on classic silhouettes and a pivot into more formal styles.

The collection is available online starting February 7, exclusively from the Highsnobiety Shop, iOS app, and the upcoming Highsnobiety flagship store in Berlin (which is the backdrop for our SS24 campaign shown above).

Highsnobiety / Marcin Józefiak

Building on the previous season, this collection features an expanded selection of leather jackets — an item that has become a mainstay for HS05.

The leather bomber jacket features a wax finish that provides the fabric with a sheen that’s most prominent on the black version. The boxy-fitting jacket also includes a satin lining and an elasticated waistband.

Alongside the bomber jacket is a zip-up jacket with moto-inspired back paneling and matte leather.

Highsnobiety / Marcin Józefiak

Rounding off the outerwear selection is two pieces that come as part of a set. There is a reverse piping set — a lightly padded bomber jacket and loose-fitting pants with external seams — and the tropical set.

Utilizing a tropical fabric typically found in suiting to create a matching jacket, wide-leg pants, and oversized shorts, the set is one example of HS05 experimenting more with formal wear.

Highsnobiety / Marcin Józefiak

There is also a range of polo shirts, sweater vests, and cardigans created from a soft poly-knit fabric with smoked mother-of-pearl buttons, designed to be versatile and suitable for dressy occasions.

Part of a forty-piece-plus collection, which also includes loose knit sweater vests, workwear-inspired pants, and stone-washed sweaters with reverse seam detailing, the full SS24 collection features a neutral color palette to ensure seamless integration into any wardrobe.

Highsnobiety / Marcin Józefiak

With the beginning of Spring around the corner, HS05 has delivered easy-to-style, elevated essentials for the transitional season and beyond.