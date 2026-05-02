Nike’s Freakiest Running Sneaker Is a High-Tech Alien

Nike's Vomero Premium era just got weird (& spiky).

The sportswear brand just casually revealed a new freaky pair while soft-launching SNKRS Verified, an in-app concept that previews the season's sneakers and even enlists Nike designers to break down the designs. So, think of it as the SNKRS Showcase, the brand's previous "you heard it here first" initiative, but better.

The first episode of SNKRS Verified didn't disappoint, introducing a new spiked-up Vomero Premium sneaker that genuinely looks out of this world.

Really, the freakiness unfolds on the mesh uppers, which are covered in these tiny bright neon-colored spikes.

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Basically, it was already a running beast. Now, Nike's Vomero Premium is really high-tech alien.

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Indeed, even with its new extraterrestial design, the Vomero Premium is still, well, the Vomero Premium. It maintains all of its signature ingredients, most notably those extra-thick soles stacked with both Nike's Zoom X and Air Zoom (x2) cushioning.

But Nike's Vomero Premium sneaker was already pretty weird. Previous releases have featured glowy soles, while a collaboration with Melitta Baumeister presented pre-scuffed versions that had already been through it.

With the latest effort, the Vomero Premium pretty much proved the sky's the limit to how weird running can get.

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The newest (and wildest) Vomero Premium sneaker is expected to drop on Nike's website sometime during the warmer seasons.

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