A Light Jacket Makes Lightwork Of Transitional Seasons

It's February, which means that (for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere) we're slowly making our way out of the depths of winter. It might feel like a faraway prospect but warmer weather is incoming — we're only one month away from spring.

For the sartorially minded, this transitional period represents the ultimate headache. It's warmer, of course, but Spring showers are unfortunately a thing. It's time to slowly start retiring the heavy puffer coats for next year and moving on to something more lightweight.

Having a go-to light jacket in your wardrobe seems like an obvious, straightforward requirement, but the market is so saturated with options that buying the right one takes a bit of thought. What does your day-to-day demand? How far does your budget stretch? Do you need a lot of storage space? And what about waterproofing?

If you’re an outdoor type, you might want to invest in something more modular and lightweight, while those in colder, rainier places would be advised to read up on goose down and wondrous technologies like GORE-TEX. Of course, there are plenty of indulgent, high-end options out there, too — not every purchase has to be made responsibly.

From Stone Island to Carhartt WIP, with everything else in between, here we’ve rounded up the best light jackets on the market right now.

Keep scrolling for our favorite light jacket options

Nike ACG Men's Full-Zip Top

Arctic Wolf Full-Zip Top $180 Nike ACG Buy at Nike

The trusty outdoorsman's fleece jacket is one of the most practical outerwear options you can find. Naturally water-wicking, warm, light-weight, breathable... there's no going wrong with a well-made fleece. This one comes in Polartec® fleece, which is one of the best fleece fabrics around.

Carhartt WIP Detroit Jacket

Wind? Rain? Snow? Sun? A workwear jacket can hold its own in pretty much any weather, hence why workers wear them all year round. The Detroit jacket from Carhartt is one of the OG workwear outerwear styles and this one comes in 12 oz Dearborn canvas, which is now made from 100% organic cotton.

Stone Island Nylon Metal Hooded Jacket

Nylon jackets are Stone Island's specialty. This one comes in the brand's nylon metal fabric, which not only boasts a metallic sheen and crinkle finish but also is wind- and water-resistant.

sacai Rip Stop Jacket Black

Button or zip closure? This jacket from the Japanese label sacai offers you the option of either.

J.W. Anderson Twisted Denim Jacket

All of the elements of a classic denim jacket are here, except, they're not in their normal places. This twisted jacket from J.W. Anderson has been constructed so that all the front panels have been shifted over to one side. And it's not just jackets where Anderson has played this trick, he's also done it to a pair of workwear shorts.

Moncler Traversier technical jacket

Traversier Drawstring-Hood Technical Jacket $970 Moncler Buy at Matches

I know what you're thinking: that's a pretty boring, brown-colored Moncler jacket. Well, wait till you see its neon green double hood and you're sure to change your mind.

Martine Rose Shrunken Track Jacket

Shrunken Track Jacket $640 Martine Rose Buy at Highsnobiety

Track jackets are an item that Martine Rose regularly revisits and the designer's recent iterations have come with a distinctive fit. The "shrunken" jackets include a tight fit in the body while the sleeves are slightly oversized.

HS05 Tropical Suiting Jacket

Utilizing a tropical fabric that's most commonly used in tailoring, HS05 has created a fully lined, lightweight jacket that's highly versatile. It's suitable for smart and casual settings alike.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Technical-pleated jacket

Technical-Pleated Jacket $465 Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Buy at Matches

Issey Miyake invented the permanent pleated texture used in the brand's Homme Plissé line way back in the 1980s. Today, the technique remains one of the brand's signatures and it elevates any simple design (such as this zip-up shirt jacket) into a statement piece.

Dries Van Noten Vermont Bomber

Bomber jackets have a long, twisted history that has given them the status of being a staple outerwear style. This one from Dries Van Noten exaggerates the bomber's iconic shape with a wide, cropped fit.

The North Face Seasonal Mountain Jacket

Seasonal Mountain Jacket $120 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

Developed in 1985, the original mountain jacket has been worn by some of the best mountaineers on monumental expeditions all across the globe. So, you can rest assured that it will serve you well on a drizzly spring day in the city.

Thom Browne Oversized Casual Jacket

Who says you can't wear navy and black together? Thom Browne doesn't seem to care much for that fashion rule.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.