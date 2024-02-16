Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A Light Jacket Makes Lightwork Of Transitional Seasons

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
Sign up to never miss a drop

It's February, which means that (for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere) we're slowly making our way out of the depths of winter. It might feel like a faraway prospect but warmer weather is incoming — we're only one month away from spring.

For the sartorially minded, this transitional period represents the ultimate headache. It's warmer, of course, but Spring showers are unfortunately a thing. It's time to slowly start retiring the heavy puffer coats for next year and moving on to something more lightweight.

Having a go-to light jacket in your wardrobe seems like an obvious, straightforward requirement, but the market is so saturated with options that buying the right one takes a bit of thought. What does your day-to-day demand? How far does your budget stretch? Do you need a lot of storage space? And what about waterproofing?

If you’re an outdoor type, you might want to invest in something more modular and lightweight, while those in colder, rainier places would be advised to read up on goose down and wondrous technologies like GORE-TEX. Of course, there are plenty of indulgent, high-end options out there, too — not every purchase has to be made responsibly.

From Stone Island to Carhartt WIP, with everything else in between, here we’ve rounded up the best light jackets on the market right now.

Keep scrolling for our favorite light jacket options

Nike ACG Men's Full-Zip Top

Image on Highsnobiety

Arctic Wolf Full-Zip Top

$180

Nike ACG

Buy at Nike

The trusty outdoorsman's fleece jacket is one of the most practical outerwear options you can find. Naturally water-wicking, warm, light-weight, breathable... there's no going wrong with a well-made fleece. This one comes in Polartec® fleece, which is one of the best fleece fabrics around.

Carhartt WIP Detroit Jacket

Detroit Jacket

$180

Carhartt WIP

Buy at Highsnobiety

Wind? Rain? Snow? Sun? A workwear jacket can hold its own in pretty much any weather, hence why workers wear them all year round. The Detroit jacket from Carhartt is one of the OG workwear outerwear styles and this one comes in 12 oz Dearborn canvas, which is now made from 100% organic cotton.

Stone Island Nylon Metal Hooded Jacket

Nylon Metal Hooded Jacket

$770

Stone Island

Buy at Highsnobiety

Nylon jackets are Stone Island's specialty. This one comes in the brand's nylon metal fabric, which not only boasts a metallic sheen and crinkle finish but also is wind- and water-resistant.

sacai Rip Stop Jacket Black

Image on Highsnobiety

Rip Stop Jacket

$865

Sacai

Buy at Slam Jam

Button or zip closure? This jacket from the Japanese label sacai offers you the option of either.

J.W. Anderson Twisted Denim Jacket

Twisted Denim Jacket

$875

J.W. Anderson

Buy at Highsnobiety

All of the elements of a classic denim jacket are here, except, they're not in their normal places. This twisted jacket from J.W. Anderson has been constructed so that all the front panels have been shifted over to one side. And it's not just jackets where Anderson has played this trick, he's also done it to a pair of workwear shorts.

Moncler Traversier technical jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Traversier Drawstring-Hood Technical Jacket

$970

Moncler

Buy at Matches

I know what you're thinking: that's a pretty boring, brown-colored Moncler jacket. Well, wait till you see its neon green double hood and you're sure to change your mind.

Martine Rose Shrunken Track Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Shrunken Track Jacket

$640

Martine Rose

Buy at Highsnobiety

Track jackets are an item that Martine Rose regularly revisits and the designer's recent iterations have come with a distinctive fit. The "shrunken" jackets include a tight fit in the body while the sleeves are slightly oversized.

HS05 Tropical Suiting Jacket

Tropical Suiting Jacket

$220

Highsnobiety HS05

Buy at Highsnobiety

Utilizing a tropical fabric that's most commonly used in tailoring, HS05 has created a fully lined, lightweight jacket that's highly versatile. It's suitable for smart and casual settings alike.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Technical-pleated jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Technical-Pleated Jacket

$465

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake

Buy at Matches

Issey Miyake invented the permanent pleated texture used in the brand's Homme Plissé line way back in the 1980s. Today, the technique remains one of the brand's signatures and it elevates any simple design (such as this zip-up shirt jacket) into a statement piece.

Dries Van Noten Vermont Bomber

Vermont Bomber Jacket

$1345

Dries Van Noten

Buy at Highsnobiety

Bomber jackets have a long, twisted history that has given them the status of being a staple outerwear style. This one from Dries Van Noten exaggerates the bomber's iconic shape with a wide, cropped fit.

The North Face Seasonal Mountain Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Seasonal Mountain Jacket

$120

The North Face

Buy at Highsnobiety

Developed in 1985, the original mountain jacket has been worn by some of the best mountaineers on monumental expeditions all across the globe. So, you can rest assured that it will serve you well on a drizzly spring day in the city.

Thom Browne Oversized Casual Jacket

Oversize Cotton Casual Jacket

$1950

Thom Browne

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Who says you can't wear navy and black together? Thom Browne doesn't seem to care much for that fashion rule.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • A model wearing Gramicci AW22 collection outdoor clothing matching set lime green and forest green during sunset outdoors
    Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • best mens hats
    We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats
    • Style
  • Cargo Pants
    This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
    • Style
  • puffer jacket
    20 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Winter With
    • Style
  • Zegna x The Elder Statesman Down Jacket
    These Down Jackets Are the Silver Lining to the Cold Ahead
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • kiko kostadinov ballet flats
    Kiko Kostadinov's Ballet Flats Are Plié Perfect
    • Sneakers
  • not in london
    These 1-of-1 Designs Take a Barbour Jacket to New Places
    • Style
  • light jacket for men
    A Light Jacket Makes Lightwork Of Transitional Seasons
    • Style
  • Models at Prada's Fall/Winter 2024 menswear runway show wear knit hoods and skullcaps
    Don't Hold Your Breath on Swimcapcore
    • Style
  • Salomon's XT PU.RE sneaker in black colorway
    Salomon's Advanced New Sneaker Is Dark, Grungy & a Little Scary
    • Sneakers
  • Stone Island's 2024 Frieze LA invitiation
    At Frieze LA, Stone Island's Jackets Are Art (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024