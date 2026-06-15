Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Why Is One Japanese Fashion Giant Buying Another?

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

On June 15, Human Made announced that it will "acquiree all shares" of fellow Japanese fashion label UNDERCOVER by 2028. This accomplishes two things, both merging two supremely influential companies and demonstrating a surprising flex from one of Japan's emergent industry titans. That is to say, who'd have expected Human Made to become the next big Japanese fashion conglomerate?

Because it's worth stepping back to contextualize why exactly it's so wild that streetwear-leaning Human Made is absorbing edgy fashion darling UNDERCOVER — because it is. (

shop undercover
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Human Made is a clothing label launched by BAPE founder NIGO in 2010 that specializes in graphic-ish workwear.

Now, that's merely the simple story. Human Made has since split into Human Made, the clothing brand, and Human Made, the empire. Human Made, the clothing brand, is expanding across Asia, leveraging increased popularity into new flagships and more luxurious product. Whereas early collections focused on screen-printed basics, Human Made's latest drop ups the ante with indigo-dyed T-shirts and kakishibu -dyed work shirts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Human Made Co., Ltd is also evolving, and it's even more ambitious than its eponymous clothing line.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In the past few years, Human Made, the company, has shown up big in many big ways.

It opened a handful of concept stores in Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong to tap into local markets; it oversaw splashy collaborative projects with peers like Kid Cudi, artist Verdy, and Cactus Plant Flea Market; it expanded its Curry Up restaurant to include overseas locations; it hired the founder of WTAPS to oversee a cost-effective youth-culture imprint; and it brought on famous advisors like KAWS and Pharrell.

The emergent Human Made empire is built on familiar terrain like retail and real estate, but the UNDERCOVER acquisition hints at something bigger.

Whereas Human Made is a sleeping giant yet to be acknowledged — not too surprising, as many powerful Japanese fashion consortiums are barely known outside of the country — UNDERCOVER is known to all. Give or take.

Founded around the same time as BAPE in the '90s — founder Jun Takahashi cofounded pioneering Harajuku retailer Nowhere with NIGO in the early '90s — UNDERCOVER received the early blessing of COMME des GARÇONS founder Rei Kawakubo and quickly transitioned from punkish streetwear into a staple of the Paris catwalks. To this day, it remains well-loved by critics, if perhaps less vital than it once was.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

To put it in context, this purchase is sort of like if Supreme bought Marc Jacobs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Human Made brand exists in a comfort zone of saleable casual clothing whereas UNDERCOVER, admittedly adept at fashion's commercial concerns, is considered more of a "fashion" operation. They're aligned but separate.

Their shared history justifies the acquisition enough that it's directly mentioned in Human Made's press release but the bigger takeaway is that Human Made seems to be refashioning itself as a proper multi-label conglomerate, one big enough to absorb likeminded brands of different stripes. To put it another way, could Human Made be the next COMME des GARÇONS?

shop undercover
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Human Made's "Affordable" New Brand Is for High Schoolers
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • UNDERCOVER’s Twisted Dickies Are a First — for Several Reasons
  • This Clothing Line Is Basically Just Luxury 'Twin Peaks' Merch
  • How UNDERCOVER Makes "Deceptively Simple" Jewelry Feel Special (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Wait, You Can Wear The North Face Puffer In Summer?
  • Why Is One Japanese Fashion Giant Buying Another?
  • This Is the Entry-Level Luxury Watch the People Want
  • OBJ, Collector of God-Tier Vintage Tees, Is Flipping His Wild Stash (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Linen-vestigation Into the Fabric of the Season
  • adidas’ Iconic Cleat Gets a Glow-in-the-Dark Refit
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now