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ASICS’ Latest Runner Is a Reminder That Dad Shoes Still Rule

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

No one does a dad shoe quite like ASICS.

While everyone else seems determined to make chunky sneakers louder and increasingly complicated, ASICS has always understood the assignment. The brand’s best models don’t chase attention, they earn it through smart design and the kind of technical details that make sense whether you give a hoot about performance or not.

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Enter the GEL-NYC 2 “Clay Grey,” the latest reminder that ASICS remains undefeated in the dad shoe department.

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Taking cues from the brand’s extensive running archive, the silhouette blends early-2000s influences with modern proportions. In typical style, mesh underlays and layered suede panels come together in a way that feels nostalgic without looking like a straight reissue.

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The tonal colorway only strengthens that appeal. Muted grays and earthy tones give the already chunky silhouette a refined edge, making it the kind of sneaker that works just as well with baggy denim as it does with a more considered everyday fit.

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ASICS doesn’t need to reinvent the dad shoe. It helped define the category in the first place.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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