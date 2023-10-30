Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Welcome to OTSUMO PLAZA, NIGO & Verdy's Mangaka-Inspired Concept Store

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

NIGO loves Verdy so much that they're opening a concept store together. OTSUMO PLAZA brings together the HUMAN MADE and Wasted Youth founders for a proper brick and mortar retail moment, offering fans the first-ever dedicated Verdy shopping experience.

Named for OTSUMO, Human Made's parent company — which recently added KAWS and W. David Marx to its board — OTSUMO PLAZA is located inside an unassuming façade within Tokyo's pricey Aoyama neighborhood.

It's spacious inside, though, and promises to offer exclusive merch, HUMAN MADE collaborations, and all sorts of other treats for Verdy's ardent following. OTSUMO PLAZA has a similar feel to PARK-ING GINZA and THE CONBINI, two intentionally short-lived experiential stores operated by NIGO's mentor, fragment design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Unlike those streetwear experiments, though, OTSUMO PLAZA is a long-term bet on Verdy's success.

For the past five-ish years, graphic designer Verdy has evolved from a Japanese fashion insider to a streetwear celebrity of sorts, thanks to an intentional boost in visibility from Fujiwara and NIGO. Verdy has since evolved into a collaborative powerhouse, his Wasted Youth and Girls Don't Cry imprints partnering with companies as diverse as Budweiser, glasses label JINS, Nike, and UNIQLO.

Most recently, Verdy took a high-profile appointment as BLACKPINK's artistic director.

OTSUMO PLAZA is an extension of OTSUMO CENTRE, also known as OTSUMOSO, founded in 2022. This was a collective of high-profile Japanese designers who came together behind the scenes to, as the kids say, link and build.

“Just like the Tokiwa-sō, the apartment where Showa manga artists gathered, I want to make OTSUMO CENTRE a place that embodies the activities of the creators, who will lead the next generation of Japan,” NIGO said in a press release.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

OTSUMO PLAZA is an evolution of that shared design ethos, offering NIGO's cache of sought-after creators a physical store to sell their covetable product. The emphasis will remain on Verdy, though plenty of other creatives will pop up in due time.

Collaboration is the name of NIGO's game, who's steered his own HUMAN MADE brand towards big-time team-ups with Cactus Plant Flea Market, Lil Uzi Vert, and Levi's, to name but a few

We Recommend
  • bape 101 feature2 A Bathing Ape nigo
    Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About BAPE (and Some Things You Didn't)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: Kid Cudi & MSCHF's Collaborative Sneaker Is Very Not Normal
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Cult Designer Verdy Just Became BLACKPINK's Artistic Director
    • Culture
  • kenzo sneaker
    Kenzo's New Sneakers Promise a Bright Future
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Billionaire Boy: A Timeline of Pharrell Williams’ Ascendance Into a Fashion Icon
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Justin & Hailey Bieber wear their 2023 Halloween costumes. Hailey is dressed in leather & Justin has a giraffe costume
    The Biebers Went as Total Opposites for Halloween
    • Style
  • Humanrace's adidas Samba by Pharrell is back for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Humanrace's New Sambas Are Fresh as Hell
    • Sneakers
  • An inside look at NIGO and Verdy's OTSUMO PLAZA concept store
    Welcome to OTSUMO PLAZA, NIGO & Verdy's Mangaka-Inspired Concept Store
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky is seen wearing a black hoodie & PUMA hat holding his son RZA
    A$AP Rocky Has Been Wearing His PUMA Collab in Public For Months
    • Style
  • Moncler Inter Milan
    Daniel Arsham for Inter & Moncler Is a Love Letter
    • Style
  • atmos Pink & adidas Originals have teamed up for a three-layered Gazelle Bold collaboration.
    atmos x adidas Has So Much Sole
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023