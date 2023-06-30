Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Helly Hansen's HH-118389225 Is Back in Style for SS24

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Witnessing the continued evolution of Helly Hansen's HH-118389225 – code for "ARCHIVE" – has been an exciting journey. Since its initial emergence, it made its mission clear; a performance-driven, contemporary revival of the beasts of old. Now, it settles into "Urban Exploration" for SS24.

It's not often that brands achieve consistent peaks; there are plenty of challenges to face at each step of the journey, and more often than not, these are enough to knock it from its course.

Despite the odds, Hely Hansen's HH-118389225 has seemingly mastered its craft to ensure each collection rises above the last, setting an incredibly high standard for itself while ensuring fan desire remains strong.

Throughout its life so far, it's brought new life to the extensive Helly Hansen archive, putting tactile finishes and detail at the forefront of design and keeping an open mind to outside development and inspiration through collaborations with the likes of SAGE NATION.

SS24 serves as the latest stage in the brand's continued evolution, centered on the ARC "Reversed" Storm Shell 3-piece capsule (consisting of a jacket, pants, and bag) and 2L Arc Modular Sailing Jacket, which features the line's flagship "Storm Hood," which has appeared throughout each collection.

The urban-inspired selection will also introduce an array of new styles, such as the Arc Pant Fluid and Arc Hyrbid crew neck sweater, constructed from lightweight fabrications.

