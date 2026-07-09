Louis Vuitton’s Answer to GORE-TEX Is Silk

Pharrell loves the way it looks when water beads off waterproof clothing. We know this because for Fall/Winter 2026, he created jackets that appear permanently wet, beads of fake rain eternally trickling down their body, as well as inventing a new weatherproof Louis Vuitton fabric that’ll genuinely repel any rain it faces.

The new innovation is called “Silk Tech.” And yes, it’s made of actual silk, in varying degrees.

One Silk Tech monogrammed winbreaker and its matching leather-trimmed “running shorts” are both 28% silk, while the rest of the fabric is entirely recycled nylon, but the Silk Tech sneakers and range of bags have a 51% silk content. Either way, they all turn a soft shiny fabric best-known for pajamas and bonnets into a technical performance material.

Silk Tech utilizes the natural weatherproofing of nylon while also adding a water-repellent hydrophobic treatment to keep it extra dry. Plus, an “advanced anti-gray fabric treatment” promises extra durability while the twill fabric’s weave is crease-resistant for a smoother look.

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It’s not quite Arc’teryx-level outdoorsy fabric nerdom, but if you want to hike in LV monogrammed garbs, this silky smooth sportswear is your best bet.

The full debut Silk Tech range is up for pre-order on Louis Vuitton’s website, alongside more FW26 goods including a 100% silk “Technical Shell Jacket” that’s completely waterproof, has taped seams and rubberized zippers yet confusingly isn’t part of the “silk tech” collection. I mean, that’s some of the techiest silk on the planet.

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