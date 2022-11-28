Seasonal transitions mark a bold shit in a brand's arsenal; for some, the transition is barely noticeable; perhaps a jacket style or two enters its shop space; for others, however, the move from hot to cold is the peak of the year.

While certainly far from lacking during Spring/Summer, Helly Hansen HH-118389225 operates at optimal levels when faced with Fall/Winter conditions – a point proven by the arrival of its 222 Winter collection.

While HH-118389225, at its core, is a modern evolution of the tactile products that herald from Helly Hansen's extensive product archive, the evolution it's demonstrated internally as a standalone brand is a thing to marvel at.

From its first launch, which we detailed in conversation with the creative leads driving its forward progression, there has been a clear through line for the brand; a self-proposed demand for seamless functionality that sees each product as one piece of a greater puzzle.

Already, between seasons, we've witnessed its offering deliver on its modular promise without compromise, and the 222 Winter collection expands on this ethos further with updated takes on core silhouettes as well as new functional elements.

As Design Director Dorte Vedal puts it, "The 222 capsule builds upon the groundwork of the first winter 212 collection, retaining the focus on modularity and re-introducing further evolved versions of flagship HH-118389225 styles, such as the ARC 3-in-1 Modular Parka and the reversible puffa jackets.

The bold colorways and statement camouflages are inspired by natural elements and non-typical winter landscapes, where we can reimagine Helly Hansen’s rich history through more abstract colors and patterns that are suited to the contemporary fashion consumer.“

A staple for the brand, the HH ARC Reversible Puffa's return is a welcomed one, showcasing the versatility of the piece with two statement updates. Additionally, the ARC Storm Shell Jacket is paired with shell pants to build a full protective suit.

As per the season's needs, several iterations of the ARC Down Jacket make an appearance alongside several pant options, pullovers, and bags.

There'll be plenty to digest when the collection arrives at global retailers, including MATCHESFASHION and SSENSE, before the year's end.