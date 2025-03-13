How a 12-Year-Old A$AP Rocky Song Reawakened a Parisian Luxury Label

Nothing quite speaks to TikTok’s kingmaking power like A$AP Rocky's 12-year-old single “Fashion Killa” powering an Isabel Marant revival.

A snippet from “Fashion Killa” began trending on TikTok in March, specifically Rocky’s "Her Isabel Marant/I love your Linda Farrow/I adore your Dior" bar. It’s been reborn as an audio backdrop for videos praising and recreating Marant-inspired looks, as a new generation pedestals the bohemian-chic vibe that Marant first popularized in the 2010s.

Isabel Marant was already enjoying ample nostalgia for its of-the-era wedge sneakers, released in 2011.

Both Marant’s original Bekett and updated Balskee wedge sneaker have dominated Fashiontok and Pinterest over the past year, even inspiring wedged Converse sneakers in September.

But that was a one-off fling that successfully and specifically tapped into a niche accessory. Now, Isabel Marant's entire slouchy-chic MO is back in boho business, informed by its fan-favorite Spring 2010 presentation.

That collection’s extravagant fringe and ruffles may be 15 years old, only three years older than “Fashion Killa,” but it’s inspiring a lot of modern would-be Marant-istas to upload literally thousands of videos trying out dupes, aesthetics, and uncovering rare finds from the secondhand market.

In the process, the Marant-ified “Fashion Killa” audio tag has utilized millions of views.

Isabel Marant's Spring/Summer 2025 collection was a sort of victory lap for the designer’s inimitable boho-chic vibe, bossed-up by the off-duty rockstar vibe of the leather biker jackets worn by Kate Moss in the accompanying campaign, gladiator sandals and all.

Lives were changed when A$SAP Rocky dropped “Fashion Killa” in 2013. And I’m not just talking about the Raf and Rick converts or the song’s music video offering a first taste of what would become the most fashionable couple in all of history. That was monumental and all, but Rocky’s visionary Isabel Marant name-drop predicted the future of fashion. Fashion killa? More like fashion clairvoyant.