Isabel Marant & Converse Drive a Wedge in the Sneaker Heel Debate

Isabel Marant and Converse have made it official: It's a wedge sneaker fall. If that sounds a little 2010s to you, well, you aren't alone.

The divisive sneaker heel has been a hot topic within the fashion circuit for years. Opinions on the lifted silhouette usually exist on two ends of the spectrum: You're either obsessed or deeply offended. But this collab may just be the crossover to convince you.

With its 2.5-inch covered heel, the Chuck 70 Wedge is an approachable nod to Marant’s iconic Bekett sneaker, a shoe that set off the wedge debate when it released in 2011.

For those less fond of heights, the collection also features a flat version of the classic Chuck 70 with that same Marant swag (just closer to the ground).

Both builds, which release online at Isabel Marant on September 11 and at Converse on September 12, incorporate a distressed upper and Converse's signature rubber sole, with Marant's signature logo on one side and Converse's on the other.

The shoes are accompanied by a campaign centered around unapologetic self-expression. A series of videos star models Kai-Isaiah Jamal and Ava Claire, both of whom have made inclusion and barrier disruption pillars of their respective careers, something Marant knows a thing or two about. She did make one of the most polarizing sneakers in the fashion world, after all.

Marant’s Bekett sneaker found its it-shoe stride in the early 2010s, when everyone from Beyoncé, who wore the shoe in her Love On Top music video, to Miranda Kerr was wearing the lifted silhouette.

Present day, the Isabel Marant wedge sneaker is experiencing a major resurgence, finding itself the subject of TikTok hauls. The shoe was such a pillar of style, Marant came out with the Balskee sneaker in 2021, a modernized take on the Bekett’s classic silhouette.

2010s fashion fans — we are so back baby!