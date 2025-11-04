Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Secret to Making Nike Air Force 1s This Crisp & Clean? Ja Morant

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Sometimes, you have to let people be, especially if the results are an ultra-clean Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker.

Indeed, Ja Morant and Nike are back with another nice Air Force 1 Low collaboration that's even bolder than the previous efforts.

The latest model arrives in crisp yellow and black leather, accompanied by an embroidered message on the sidewalls: "Le Ja Be Ja." Essentially, Nike utilizes the latest Air Force 1 to highlight Morant's "authentic aura and attitude," which is essentially the NBA star at his best.

The pairing ends up with a Nike sneaker as sleek and real as his game.

No Swarovski crystals this go-around. However, the collaborative Air Force 1 does feature other signature Morant touches, such as his logo and "12AM" details, as seen on his other team-ups and signature basketball shoes.

Retailing for $125, the Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are now available on the brand's website in the vibrant "Sundial" colorway.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
