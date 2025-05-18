This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode

After getting a luxurious "Black Label" makeover earlier this year, the Nike Ja 2 sneaker goes "quiet luxury" in a Tiffany-style colorway.

The latest Ja 2 sneaker comes dressed in a lovely black and turquoise blue look, a colorway officially known as "Black/Bleached Turquoise." Ja Morant's signature shoe also goes by the nickname "Tiffany Swoosh" since the turquoise colors carry the same likeness of the jewelry brand's famous Tiffany Blue.

However, to be very clear, the Ja 2 sneakers do not feature Tiffany's exclusive trademarked colorway. The basketball shoe is simply Tiffany-flavored like several other Nikes.

Indeed, Nike's Air Max Plus, Air Max Craze, and Air Max 90 have all gone "Tiffany," appearing in that familiar black and light blue color scheme associated with the jeweler. Nike even made another "Tiffany" Air Force 1 (kind of), just hold Tiffany and the $400 price tag.

Regarding the Ja 2s, the Tiffany-like blues land on the sneaker's Swooshes and half of the midsole. Meanwhile, classic black takes over the rest of the shoe, covering the cushy interior and the textural upper made of breezy mesh and matte swirls.

No Swarovski crystals this time, but the Nike Ja 2 does come with some bling, particularly a shiny silver "12" lace charm. A "12 AM" also lands on the heel, nodding to Morant's late-night hooping sessions where he works to perfect his craft.

In the mood for Tiffany-coded basketball shoes? The Nike Ja 2 "Tiffany Swoosh" is expected to drop on June 1 at Nike for their usual price of $120.

