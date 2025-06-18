Ja Morant’s Black Air Force 1’s Are Crystal-Covered Luxury

Memphis Grizzlies star player Ja Morant just teased what looks like his third sneaker with Nike, and it might be the duo’s most glamorous yet.

The unreleased Air Force 1 turns the classic sneaker into a piece of luxury with just enough sparkle to catch the light and some attention.

All-black suede, icy crystal Swooshes, and minimal Ja Morant touches are inserted into the shoe’s upper and tongue.

It’s premium, flashy, and entirely on-brand. Plus, once you’ve looked beyond the crystal-encrusted heel tabs and swooshes, there are small details like Morant’s signature “12AM” detailing stamped on the midsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Morant’s “12AM” branding isn’t just for show. It’s a nod to the late-night grind sessions he shared with his father, training while the rest of the world slept. Past Ja models even featured a translucent outsole etched with “IT’S 12AM SOMEWHERE,” a reminder of the relentless mindset that helped get him to the league.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Love him or side-eye him, one thing’s clear, Ja shows up (The man has been busy off the court). And he shows out.

Though not officially confirmed, the Swarovski-covered sneakers were teased across Ja’s socials and are expected to drop in December. It’s a logical (and welcome) follow-up to his previous crystal-studded Nike collabs, but this time, instead of a Zoom Air performance sneaker, the bling lands on a lifestyle classic.

It also places Ja in a long legacy of flashy Nike partnerships, from LeBron’s “Four Horsemen” AF1s to the Roc-A-Fella edition worn by Jay-Z and the crew. Ja’s version? Think less Westside Gunn, more Gunna. Icy, but smooth.

It’s going to be a chilly cool December over in the Morant camp.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.