Jacquemus Turned Nike’s Oldest Sneaker Into Its Prettiest

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Jacquemus made Nike history when it revived the Swoosh’s Moon Shoe in 2025. This 1971 sneaker was a collector's grail — an original pair can cost to the tune of half a million dollars — that never made it past the prototype stage back when Phil Knight was attempting to devise the first Nike sneaker, which ended up becoming the Waffle Trainer.  

Then, Jacquemus applied a few tweaks, a little modernization, and Nike’s first-ever sneaker was transformed into fashionable footwear. The tech may be ancient but the style is terrifically now.

This made the first Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe drop an objectively cool moment. The second drop? Well, it’s just downright pretty.

Jacquemus’ flat-soled Nike sneaker is back in a beautiful second round of colorways slated for release in Spring 2026. This time, the shoe is ditching the sharp and neutral makes from the debut collection in favor of elegant soft hues.

Grounded by a caramel-brown gum sole, Jacquemus’ trio of Nike Moon Shoes is offered in an all-white upper, light pastel pink, and chocolate brown. 

These tasteful shades only amplify the shoe’s dainty unstructured design, itself mirrored in the crumpled elasticated heel akin to ballet flats. It all comes together perfectly to read as something both of our current era and the past.

It’s also a return to more familiar territory for Jacquemus. The brand’s most recent Nike collaboration introduced Jacquemus’ first skiwear, a rare step into high-tech performance gear. But these stunning summer sneakers speak more directly to the house’s beachy inclinations. 

