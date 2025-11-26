Jacquemus' Debut Nike Skiwear Collab Is Quite Literally Peak Jacquemus (EXCLUSIVE)

Jacquemus' Nike skiwear is quintessentially Jacquemus. Classic shapes informed by clean lines, interrupted only by splashes of warm, sunny color. At the same time, the French label's debut Nike ski collection is a brave new world. As you can see in the above image, shared exclusively with Highsnobiety, this is quite literally peak Jacquemus.

The typical Jacquemus collection is rich with organic textiles, like soft silks, drapey cotton poplins, flowing wool, maybe a dash of rugged canvas. The most technical garment it offers at any given time? Swim trunks made of quick-dry polyester.

But Jacquemus' Nike collaborations are reason to explore new frontiers. Frosty frontiers, in particular.

Whereas previous partnerships prodded founder Simon Porte Jacquemus' subtly excellent sneaker taste — not many fashion folks have the chops to cite obscure Nike ACG shoes as favorite models — this Nike ski line, available November 26 on Jacquemus' website and December 3 from Nike's site, devles into the designer's favorite sport while plunging newly technical terrain.

“I have always been a fan of skiing: It’s my favorite sport” Jacquemus said, citing inspiration from "vintage '80s ski pieces."

That partially explains the shapes of the garments, which exchew streamlined modern shapes in favor of knowingly full-figured winterwear blousons both fully functional and boxy-cool enough for anytime, anywhere winter wear. And the Jacquemus-branded goggles and skis, created in partnership with nearly 60-year-old skiwear imprint LACROIX, are pinnacle ski-to-street flex (note these will launch December 1).

But the real action occurs on the inside. Here, Jacquemus is slaloming deep into the performance category, a realm it traversed in prior Nike collaborations. But for the sake of creating proper skiwear, Jacquemus for the first time jumped into the high-spec realm of waterproof, weather-fighting, heat-trapping textiles.

“Working with technical fabrics ... and bringing forward a minimal and modern execution was a super interesting process for me, in the Jacquemus way,” Simon Porte Jacquemus added.

In a Jacquemus way indeed. That triple-layered GORE-TEX ski jacket isn't just voluminous for looks — well, maybe a little for looks: In its release, Nike notes the garments' "beautiful tailoring." — but for the sake of obscuring a Primaloft bomber jacket that can be zipped out and worn separately, simultaneously amplifying the insulation and styling opps.

This is peak Jacquemus, as far as functionality is concerned, so it's unsurprisingly smart, stylish stuff. Stylish enough, in fact, that it's worth underscoring that it's also the toughest Jacquemus gear ever designed.

