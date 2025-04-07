It's Officially Time to Stop Sleeping on Jaeger-LeCoultre

I’ve long felt that Jaeger-LeCoultre doesn’t get the respect it deserves, especially from newer collectors. It’s the kind of brand that should be on more wrists of people beginning their horological journey. And if Watches & Wonders 2025 proved anything, it’s that JLC continues to deliver, both in design and watchmaking substance.

Let’s start with the obvious. The Reverso still checks all the right boxes in the current wave of square watch appreciation (think Cartier Tank) but it’s also so much more, a rare piece that offers serious horology alongside undeniable wearability.

Whether you’re chasing complications or just want something clean and handsome, Jaeger-LeCoultre's classic earns its place.

One standout this year? Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds in pink gold on a Milanese bracelet. Crafted from 18k pink gold, the watch marries vintage glamor with modern finesse.

jaeger-lecoultre

The golden grained dial, applied indices, and small seconds subdial channel the original 1931 aesthetic beautifully. while the bracelet, made of 16 meters of interwoven pink gold thread, is inspired by 13th-century Milanese craftsmanship and drapes like fabric. It's high watchmaking disguised as jewelry.

But JLC didn’t stop there. The Reverso Tribute Enamel Shahnameh series goes even deeper. These watches celebrate Persian literature and craftsmanship, using miniature enamel paintings on the casebacks to depict stories from the legendary Book of Kings.

The dials are rendered in grand feu enamel over guilloché engraving, each color-matched to the artwork on the reverse. With only 10 pieces per design, these watches blend fine art, literature, and horology into one of the most poetic tributes of anything seen at W&W 2025.