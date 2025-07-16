Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes

Simone Bellotti's first act in office as Jil Sander's new creative director has nothing to do with clothing.

To ring in a new era for the OTB-owned brand, the former Bally designer orchestrated a moody music video filmed across Hamburg, the German harbor city where Jil Sander herself began working on her namesake fashion label back in 1968.

Soundtracked by Italian artist Gianluigi Di Costanzo's intelligent techno Bochum Welt project, this audiovisual reintroduction is a three-minute run of vibey dream-like sequences that include sunsets on the water, models pacing through tiled subway stations, cranes in the sky.

The somber backing tune, titled "Wanderlust", is off an EP that Bochum Welt recorded especially for the debut of Bellotti's Jil Sander vision. In fact, vinyl pressings of the seven-song record will be available for purchase come August, both online and at select Jil Sander boutiques.

The house of Jil Sander, in its beginnings at least, epitomized the concept of "quiet luxury" long before it became an overused cliché. This is the woman famously titled the “Queen of Less.”

Following Lucie and Luke Meier's artful interpretation of Sander's minimalist codes, Bellotti's endeavor acts as a back to basics. It's a literal return to where Sander began, aesthetically and geographically, as he explains in the accompanying press release.

If the few garments seen here offer any indication, this means a collection of clean lines, classic colors, and peerless fabrics cut to shape column-like skirts, crisply tailored blouses, and modern redos of Sander's signature navy knit sweater.

It's a tonal shift in every sense, setting the scene for Bellotti's Jil Sander runway debut this September in Milan. The only concern is that the live show hits as hard as the studio version.

