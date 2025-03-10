Jil Sander Poaches the Gucci Alum Reinventing Bally 

We’ve not had much time to get acquainted with Simone Bellotti’s vision for Bally, the designer has only been the creative director of the fashion house for under two years. And yet, he’s already on the move.

Jil Sander, following the recent departure of previous creative directors Luke and Lucie Meier, has announced that Simone Bellotti is taking over the reins.

“Simone embarks on this journey with extensive experience and a distinct talent," said Renzo Rosso, chairman of OTB Group, in a statement.

"Over the time spent together we shared the strategic vision and mission for Jil Sander, the values of innovation and sophistication that make it an iconic and unique brand.”

Clearly, Belloti’s work at Bally had impressed those high up in OTB group, the Italian corporation that owns both Bally and Jil Sander.

In his short tenure at the brand, he brought a luxurious, more reserved vibe to Bally, a contrast to the work of his predecessor. It was an approach not too dissimilar to that of Luke and Lucie Meier, whose eight years at Jil Sander honored its minimalist roots while experimenting through fabrics and unconventional silhouettes.

Other than his short time at Bally, little is known about Bellotti. One of a group of industry insiders hired in their debut creative role in 2023, Bellotti’s CV includes an 18-year stint at Gucci as well as roles at Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.

Ushering Jil Sander into a new era will be his most high-profile job to date. A little-known name two years ago, Simone Bellotti is now moving further into the spotlight.