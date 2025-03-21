Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Perfect Shoe Gets the Perfect Logo

Written by Tom Barker in Footwear

Plasticana's once-lowkey gardening clog is officially fashion. JJJJound, the Canadian purveyor of streetwear’s most lowkey collaborations, has gotten its hands on the simple French slip-ons and done its JJJJound thing. 

Part of the Plasticana Gardana clog's appeal is its accidental stylishness. This little-known French company, bereft of perceivable marketing or an Instagram account (save for its Korean distributor), became a sensation among menswear types purely through word of mouth. 

It’s since become one of Brooklyn's quintessential shoes, as one the first American Plasticana stockists is based in that borough.

By pure virtue of its brilliantly uncomplex design — a combo of a sleek shape, comfortable build, rustic appeal of its natural fibred construction, and affordable price point — the Plasticana Gardana clog has been having a mini moment for a minute.

It definitely had a bit of help along the way. Bode styled Plasticana Gardana clogs in its Fall 2020 fashion show, for instance, and they were quickly picked up by tastemaking boutiques like Colbo but, by and large, the Plasticana buzz was entirely organic. 

What was only ever supposed to be a comfortable, simple, eco-conscious gardening clog inadvertently became something cool. Now, it’s crossed the line into actual hype.

Collaborating with JJJJound marks a turning point for the elusive Plasticana company, as it leans into the Gardana clog's fashionable bonafides. 

As for the collab itself, well, it's classic JJJJound. Yes, these Gardana clogs remain largely untouched save for a JJJJound logo on the heel.

At least in this case, though the lack of substantive changes only proves that the Gardana clog was already basically perfect.

