JJJJound's New Balance sneaker collaborations are perpetually elderly and rather ordinary. They're also impossible to purchase at retail as the company's footwear-obsessed fans always snap them up but quick.

So, though JJJJound's New Balance 993 shoe sure looks like a conventional New Balance 993, it's gonna sell out with the speed of a red-hot limited Nike.

JJJJound first revealed its New Balance 993 sneaker in the campaign imagery for its Fall/Winter 2024 Levi's collaboration, which itself looks terribly Steve Jobs-coded.

We're talking plaid shirts, trim denim jeans, and lots of chunky New Balance dad shoes.

JJJJound 1 / 15

Most interestingly, in one shot, the model wears a pair of unique brown New Balance 993 shoes with his slim grey jeans and JJJJound horse T-shirt.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Reddit thread. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The sneaker isn't confirmed to be releasing or even an actual JJJJound collab, for that matter, but it sure does look like a lot of JJJJound and New Balance's prior shoe team-ups, which are consistently brown and consistently elderly.

And, what with the relative dearth of JJJJound New Balance sneakers releasing this year — though some potential next looks have been floating around, the pair released only a single shoe in 2024 — the timing would be right for winter 2024.

JJJJound did drop a sublime adidas Samba, though, initially suggesting that the ultra-simple Montreal-based company's streak of absurdly understated collabs might be ending (or at least subsiding).

But, assuming that this New Balance 993 is actually releasing in late 2024, which is possible, JJJJound is clearly still up to its old tricks. Not that the fans are complaining.