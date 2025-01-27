Joe Freshgoods' Most Coveted New Balance Shoe Aged Beautifully

It's wild to think that we've been blessed with Joe Freshgoods x New Balance magic for five years now. The pairing connected in 2020 and dropped arguably the greatest 992s ever, the stunning "No Emotions Are Emotions" collaboration.

I remember it like it was yesterday. The heart-themed New Balance shoes by Joe Freshgoods and his then-brand "Don't Be Mad" dropped during Valentine's Day weekend, also All-Star Weekend, making for a pretty crazy rollout. The shoes sold out as fast as you could say "JFG," and nowadays, they're asking for anywhere between $2,000 and $4,000 on resale platforms (the shoes retailed for $175).

Fast forward to 2025, Joe Freshgoods' debut New Balance sneaker has aged beautifully.

Joe Freshgoods and New Balance have another 992 sneaker collab up their sleeves, and first looks at the shoe are finally here. The latest New Balance 992, dubbed "Aged Well," features softened pinks and brown hues atop extra creamy suede and mesh textures.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Looking at the name and tasteful worn-in look, Mr. Freshgoods has essentially made a vintage-style version of his original 992s, an iconic project that continues to stand the test of time (alongside his many other NB designs).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 992 "Aged Well" collaboration will drop exclusively on JFG's website on February 21, followed by a global launch on February 28 at New Balance.

The designer may even be in a city near you. Joe Freshgoods plans to hit Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C. for pop-up tours, celebrating the New Balance 992's cultural impact on these specific cities.

It's a start to a promising year for the New Balance model.