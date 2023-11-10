Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Finally, Joe Freshgoods Is Dropping New Balance 990s

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Joe Freshgoods’ New Balance resume makes for a good read. In the last two years alone the designer has released takes on the sneaker label’s 993, 550, 610, and 650 silhouettes, and to great acclaim, too.

While all of the designer’s New Balance’s to date have been injected with bounds of color, his new 990v4, which he teased on Instagram on November 9, is the polar opposite.

Instead of deploying his usual myriad of pastels (like he did with the 610), Joe Freshgoods has opted for a grayscale color scheme.

However, unlike other monochrome 990v4s (which are readily available on the New Balance webstore), the Chicago-based designer’s take comes with a tonal sole unit, a slightly tweaked meshy upper, and “JFG” at the heel as opposed to the traditional “990” numerals.

According to reports, Joe Freshgoods’ latest New Balance collaboration will once again arrive alongside an apparel capsule and retail for $210.

Personally, as a more subtle trainer wearer myself, Joe Freshgoods’ new 990v4 are certainly more my vibe than his previous New Balance collaborations. Thing is, this is only a tease. So it’s anybody’s guess as to when I might actually cop a pair.

We Recommend
  • best new balance sneakers
    Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574
    • Sneakers
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • new balance protection pack 2002r
    New Balance's Protection Pack Keeps on Giving
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 990v4 collaboration.
    Finally, Joe Freshgoods Is Dropping New Balance 990s
    • Sneakers
  • Cherry & Oracle Red Bull Racing collaboration.
    Cherry Just Dropped My Favorite Ever Varsity Jacket
    • Style
  • Let Harrison Ford's workwear ensemble be a lesson.
    Let Harrison Ford Inadvertently Show You How To Wear Workwear
    • Style
  • Oakley's MUZM Mars X-Metal Leather, the label's most disruptive sunglasses, are back after an almost 30-year hiatus.
    Oakley’s Most Disruptive Sunglasses Are Back
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky is stylish as he steps out from an evening meeting at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
    A$AP Rocky Is The New Racing Gear 'Fit God
    • Style
  • HOKA & Satisfy are teaming up for a collaborative take on the Clifton LS.
    Satisfy Made HOKAs Too Good To Run In
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023