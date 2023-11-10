Finally, Joe Freshgoods Is Dropping New Balance 990s

Joe Freshgoods’ New Balance resume makes for a good read. In the last two years alone the designer has released takes on the sneaker label’s 993, 550, 610, and 650 silhouettes, and to great acclaim, too.

While all of the designer’s New Balance’s to date have been injected with bounds of color, his new 990v4, which he teased on Instagram on November 9, is the polar opposite.

Instead of deploying his usual myriad of pastels (like he did with the 610), Joe Freshgoods has opted for a grayscale color scheme.

However, unlike other monochrome 990v4s (which are readily available on the New Balance webstore), the Chicago-based designer’s take comes with a tonal sole unit, a slightly tweaked meshy upper, and “JFG” at the heel as opposed to the traditional “990” numerals.

According to reports, Joe Freshgoods’ latest New Balance collaboration will once again arrive alongside an apparel capsule and retail for $210.

Personally, as a more subtle trainer wearer myself, Joe Freshgoods’ new 990v4 are certainly more my vibe than his previous New Balance collaborations. Thing is, this is only a tease. So it’s anybody’s guess as to when I might actually cop a pair.