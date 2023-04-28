Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Important: The Jonas Brothers Now Dress Like Nolita Dirtbags

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Oh, marone. The Jonas Brothers are in their Nolita Dirtbag era. Hey, I ain't complaining, it's just funny to me that dudes who've been publicly famous since they were, like, 15 or whatever have adopted the fashion sense of the dudes who haunt downtown NYC.

If you aren't a twenty-something creative director of your own creative agency/streetwear brand/record label/zine imprint, perhaps you aren't familiar with the phrase. Nolita Dirtbag is a generalized term popularized by the Instagram account of the same name that basically refers to the guys who stalk the Lower East Side in adidas Sambas, Carhartt double-knee pants, and fashion hats.

It's not so much a collective as a loose movement of bros who basically dress alike — they don't even necessarily dress badly, mind you, but they all share a common stylistic thread (or two).

Really, Nolita Dirtbags wear a watered-down, sweat-free iteration of blue collar wardrobes, occasionally ironically adding cowboy hats, flared pants, and Western boots to taste. It's a pastiche of an actual lifestyle and, though it ain't inherently problematic, it is sorta baby's-first-fashion.

So, to see the Jonas Brothers in their harrington jackets, pooled blue jeans, and Salomon sneakers is less of a condemnation of their looks and more just a funny happenstance. Like, if there's any better way to indicate that any mere trend has gone mass, let me know.

Not that the Nolita Dirtbag "aesthetic" (such that it is) only just popped up in culture but that the Jonas Brothers are repping it must signal some sort of peak. Are double knees and Salomons passé now? (answer: no)

The brothers even dine like New York's nü hipster crowd. They were spotted in their workwear finery at Los Angeles eatery Little Dom's, where they dined on $23 plates of spaghetti and meatballs, accompanied by a $13 arugala salad for the table.

Hey, it ain't no Scarr's but, for these paisanos, that'll do.

After a little la cena, the Jonas bros visited James Corden's Late Late Show before it wrapped for good, spreading Nolita Dirtbag vibes to the masses by way of network television.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Closing the Doors on Printworks, London's Theatre of Dreams

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Shawn Mendes' Smoothie Squad Scares Me

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Nike & Inter Are Dropping An Air Max 97

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fashion Still Hasn't Caught Up to Pete Davidson

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of April

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Mourn For Oi Polloi Just Yet

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023