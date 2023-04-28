Important: The Jonas Brothers Now Dress Like Nolita Dirtbags

Oh, marone. The Jonas Brothers are in their Nolita Dirtbag era. Hey, I ain't complaining, it's just funny to me that dudes who've been publicly famous since they were, like, 15 or whatever have adopted the fashion sense of the dudes who haunt downtown NYC.

If you aren't a twenty-something creative director of your own creative agency/streetwear brand/record label/zine imprint, perhaps you aren't familiar with the phrase. Nolita Dirtbag is a generalized term popularized by the Instagram account of the same name that basically refers to the guys who stalk the Lower East Side in adidas Sambas, Carhartt double-knee pants, and fashion hats.

It's not so much a collective as a loose movement of bros who basically dress alike — they don't even necessarily dress badly, mind you, but they all share a common stylistic thread (or two).

Really, Nolita Dirtbags wear a watered-down, sweat-free iteration of blue collar wardrobes, occasionally ironically adding cowboy hats, flared pants, and Western boots to taste. It's a pastiche of an actual lifestyle and, though it ain't inherently problematic, it is sorta baby's-first-fashion.

So, to see the Jonas Brothers in their harrington jackets, pooled blue jeans, and Salomon sneakers is less of a condemnation of their looks and more just a funny happenstance. Like, if there's any better way to indicate that any mere trend has gone mass, let me know.

Not that the Nolita Dirtbag "aesthetic" (such that it is) only just popped up in culture but that the Jonas Brothers are repping it must signal some sort of peak. Are double knees and Salomons passé now? (answer: no)

The brothers even dine like New York's nü hipster crowd. They were spotted in their workwear finery at Los Angeles eatery Little Dom's, where they dined on $23 plates of spaghetti and meatballs, accompanied by a $13 arugala salad for the table.

Hey, it ain't no Scarr's but, for these paisanos, that'll do.

After a little la cena, the Jonas bros visited James Corden's Late Late Show before it wrapped for good, spreading Nolita Dirtbag vibes to the masses by way of network television.