The Jonas Brothers Are Facing Gelato Jail Time

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Adults eating ice cream in public just doesn’t sit right with me. The almost cross-eyed way they gaze into a gelato before lovingly diving in for a lick makes my toes curl to a point of actual pain, so much so I’ve vowed to never eat an ice cream in public again.

You know who is yet to learn that wrapping your tongue around a creamy coned gelato out in the wild isn’t okay? The Jonas Brothers, is who.

Truth be told, until I Googled how many brothers actually comprised the Jonas Brothers, I was under the impression there were only two: the curly-haired one with no beard (Joe), and the straight-haired one with a bit of a beard (Nick). So, where TF did Kevin come from?

Nevertheless, the now-trio — alongside a few other similar-looking cronies — were spotted traipsing around New York City on May 10 flirting with gelato jail time.

In a similar style to that of Shawn Mendes and his smoothie squad, the Jonas pack wandered from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream as Joe was digging into some sort of chocolate chip flavor and Nick into an Oreo-looking (or maybe coffee?) number. Straight to jail, the both of you!

Freezing felonies aside (this isn't their first offence!), the main two brothers (sorry, Kev) were breaking laws while looking particularly dapper, something of a recent discovery for everyone at Highsnobiety.

Only last month our News Director Jake Silbert described the Jonas Brothers as entering their Nolita Dirtbag era, a term often used to describe NY males looking identical in their fashion choices (adidas Sambas, Carhartt double-knee pants etc.).

Nolita Dirtbag status era aside: they’re looking pretty good in two remarkably different, but similarly excellent chore jackets (one camo, one literally the opposite), irrespective of the contraband in hand.

While this post is part homage to the Jonas Brothers (mainly Nick and Joe, sorry again Kev) and their improving sense of style, let it also serve as a reminder that ice cream should be eaten in privacy and never ever in public.

