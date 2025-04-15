Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's "Rookie" Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Shorter Now (& Still Clean)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Let's go back in time to 1985, the birth year of the Air Jordan 1 and Michael Jordan's NBA career. That same year, MJ naturally won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, which he accepted while wearing this smooth tan suede outfit.

In 2018, that 'fit was immortalized in the Jordan Brand collection, as the label launched a tan-colored Jordan 1 High inspired by the award ceremony ensemble. Fast forward to 2025, that very suave sneaker returns as a Jordan 1 Low.

Shop Air Jordan 1 Low "Rookie of the Year"
The new Jordan 1 Low "Rookie of the Year" sneaker is the same AJ1 as before, except this version puts the ankles on full display.

The low-cut Jordan 1 shoe revives the unforgettable "Sail" and "Golden Harvest" colorway as well as the traditional construction of crisp leather and suede-like nubuck.

The Jordan 1 Low won't include the special MJ quote and stats from his rookie season, which appears on the inner collar flaps of the high-top model. After all, the Lows are collarless! Although, it would've been nice to include these special details in a new way, like on the inside walls or behind the tongue.

Nonetheless, it's still a clean and genuine revival.

This particular Jordan 1 Low is one of many classic AJ1s to come back in low-top form this year. The Royal 1s? They're back as a Jordan 1 Low. The Obsidian 1s? They also went low-rise.

Now, it's the rookie's turn.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Rookie of the Year" is expected to be released through Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers on April 18.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
