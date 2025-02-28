Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Low-Profile Jordan 1 Finally Gets the Crisp "Royal" Treatment

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It looks like Nike is dropping the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Royal" sneakers, after all. Rejoice!

Originally rumored to be canceled, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Royal" sneaker is indeed happening now. The Jordan sneakers have already soft-launched at a few retailers in February, and they're now preparing for their big Nike debut.

Shop Nike Air Force 1

For its official Nike photoshoot, the Jordan 1 Low "Royal" showcases the timeless blue and black colorblocking atop a crisp white sole, as seen on the original "Royal" 1s from 1985. Nike's Jordan 1 Low '85 model is even intended to closely mimic the 1985 design, making it even more authentic to the OG Jordan 1.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like the classic, the Jordan 1 Low naturally features creamy leather throughout the uppers as well as the traditional plush nylon tongue. No suede here, like those controversial Reimagined iterations from 2023.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Again, after launching at retailers in February, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Royal" sneakers are expected to drop at Nike sometime in March. So, keep an eye on the SNKRS calendar for updates.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On top of the Royals, Nike's Jordan 1 Low upcoming lineup also includes the "Rookie of the Year" and "Black Toe" Jordan 1 Lows (fancy surprise included for the latter).

It's getting warm out, sneakerheads, which means "ankles out" season is almost here. Nike is already ahead of schedule, with a couple of classic ankle-baring Air Jordan 1 Lows lined up for the spring.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Even in Shrunken Mode, the Legendary “Rookie” Jordan 1 Looks Really Good
    • Sneakers
  • A Classic, Low-Slung Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Back & Fancier Than Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Finally Unleashes a Gorgeous & Once-Super-Exclusive Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Classic Jordan 1 Low Has an Imposing New Shape (& It’s Grown Hair!)
    • Sneakers
  • This Ain't a Dunk. It's Nike's New Luxe, Low-Top Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • This Is Not Issey Miyake's First Sneaker. But It Is Its Best
    • Sneakers
  • Thrashable or Not, Nike's Air Force 1 "Skate Shoes" Are Certainly Lookers
    • Sneakers
  • Handbag of the Year? Moschino's Pepperidge Farm Cookies
    • Style
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Low-Profile Jordan 1 Finally Gets the Crisp "Royal" Treatment
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now