Nike's Low-Profile Jordan 1 Finally Gets the Crisp "Royal" Treatment

It looks like Nike is dropping the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Royal" sneakers, after all. Rejoice!

Originally rumored to be canceled, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Royal" sneaker is indeed happening now. The Jordan sneakers have already soft-launched at a few retailers in February, and they're now preparing for their big Nike debut.

For its official Nike photoshoot, the Jordan 1 Low "Royal" showcases the timeless blue and black colorblocking atop a crisp white sole, as seen on the original "Royal" 1s from 1985. Nike's Jordan 1 Low '85 model is even intended to closely mimic the 1985 design, making it even more authentic to the OG Jordan 1.

Like the classic, the Jordan 1 Low naturally features creamy leather throughout the uppers as well as the traditional plush nylon tongue. No suede here, like those controversial Reimagined iterations from 2023.

Again, after launching at retailers in February, the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Royal" sneakers are expected to drop at Nike sometime in March. So, keep an eye on the SNKRS calendar for updates.

On top of the Royals, Nike's Jordan 1 Low upcoming lineup also includes the "Rookie of the Year" and "Black Toe" Jordan 1 Lows (fancy surprise included for the latter).

It's getting warm out, sneakerheads, which means "ankles out" season is almost here. Nike is already ahead of schedule, with a couple of classic ankle-baring Air Jordan 1 Lows lined up for the spring.