Nike's Clean "Obsidian" Jordan 1 Is Back (& Keeping Things on the Low)
Nike's most classic Air Jordan 1 sneakers continue to shrink, meaning the sportswear brand keeps dishing out low-top remakes of its most iconic AJ1s. Next up, the "Obsidian" Jordan 1s return as a low-rise sneaker.
The original Air Jordan 1 "Obsidian" dropped in 2019, showcasing this super clean blue colorblocking featuring rich navy and light UNC-ish blue shades. 2025's Air Jordan 1 Low "Obsidian" revives the timeless blue colorway on a fresh silhouette that puts the ankles on full display.
The Jordan 1 Low offers some classic AJ1 touches, like the punctured toe box and Wings branding on the heel. It's also designed with a concealed Air unit in its soles, promising a secretly cushioned ride.
Moreover, the newest Jordan 1 Low "Obsidian" offers up a crisp premium leather build, taking the satisfying blue scheme to luxe levels. Nice.
The Air Jordan 1 Low "Obsidian" was originally scheduled to release on March 22, but was suddenly postponed for undisclosed reasons. The blue-tiful, low-profile Jordans are now scheduled to drop on March 29 on Nike's SNKRS app.
The "Obsidian" Jordan 1 is just one of many timeless colorways going "Low" this year. The "Royal" 1s returned as a low-rise Jordan 1 in February. Nike also plans to revive the "Rookie of the Year" and "Black Toe" schemes as low-top Jordan 1 sneakers.
2025 clearly belongs to the short kings, well the Jordan 1 Lows, at least.