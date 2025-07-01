Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Jordan 1 Shoe Whose True Beauty Is Only Revealed Through Wear

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Some Jordan shoes you keep pristine. These? You’re supposed to beat them up. 

Nike's Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” shoe flips the usual collector mindset on its head with a black matte upper that’s made to be destroyed, on purpose. Think scratch-art nostalgia meets sneaker culture. 

Every scuff or scrape on these sneakers reveals bold color underneath, turning wear and tear into wearable art. Unlike your Shattered Backboards or Chicago reissues, these shoes are designed to age out loud.

Each nick fades the shoe's black upper's paintjob into bursts of color, like memories surfacing. 

Remember those rainbow scratchboards from art class as a kid? Same energy, but for your feet.

Bonus points to Jordan Brand for leaning into that tactile, personal evolution.

New in-hand photos of the "Self Expression" sneakers confirm that the underlayers may vary, so no two pairs end up alike.

Also, there’s an argument for skaters to pick these up, they’re practically begging to be thrashed in the same spirit IBN Jasper used to rock his Jordan 1s.

You have to appreciate sneakers that force you to ask how you’re going to scuff them, rather than if you are. Expect them to drop July 12 on Nike's website, likely for around $180

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
