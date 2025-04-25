Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Great "Bred" Jordan Sneaker Is Born Again (& Short Again, Too)

Written by Morgan Smith

It's the Jordan Brand's year. And for its 40th anniversary, the Nike-owned label is bringing all its icons out of retirement, including the "Bred" Jordan 11s.

Well, actually, the "Bred" 11s will make a comeback as a low-top sneaker (again). Back in 2015, the Jordan Brand released the low-rise remake of the legendary AJ11 sneaker dressed up in the unmistakable Bulls-inspired colors, black, white, and red, also known as "Bred."

The year is now 2025, and the Jordan 11 Low "Bred" is back. But it's a little different than before.

See, the latest Jordan 11 Low "Bred" sneaker features a black lining, a design detail seen on MJ's player-exclusive pairs (previous public releases featured red inner walls). Basically, this latest version of the low-slung sneaker lets sneakerheads be more like Mike.

The rest of the Jordan 11 Low maintains the iconic design worn by Jordan when he won the 1996 NBA championship, also his fourth NBA title with the Bulls. The sneaker still has its breathable meshy upper, slick patent leather moments elsewhere, and the iconic "Bred" makeup to top it off, all shrunken down to a low-rise model.

No admittedly scrumptious velvet. No mashups with the sleek "Concord" colorway. It's just the classic Jordan 11 Low "Bred."

After months of rumors and even early teasers, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" sneaker will now drop on April 26 on Nike's SNKRS app for $190.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
