The Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Makes Even "Grimace" Purple Look Sexy

Nike's Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker is nothing if not divisive. The low-cut "skate shoe" version of Nike's signature Jordan 4 silhouette immediately split sneakerheads upon its debut in 2024, Nigel Sylvester or not.

The Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker's "Grimace" purple colorway is not likely to change their minds.

However, if you're a believer, then you'll know that the AJ4 RM's purple colorway is actually pretty excellent. It's not easy to pull off a colorway that makes it look like your shoes got drenched in Grimace Shake but the AJ4 RM can do it.

This is made possible primarily by the low-cut sneaker's inherent chunk, granting it some additional weight to counterbalance the delicacy of the saturated purple shade.

It helps, too that the "Grimace" AJ4 RM is layered with richly textural suede, for a lush feel.

Of course, let's acknowledge that these AJ4 RM shoes aren't officially titled "Grimace" — it's merely an affectionate nickname. Too bad, a McDonald's partnership might've changed some minds. (or not.)

Available on Nike's website come July 1 for $150, the purple suede AJ4 RM sneakers follow a string of impressively wearable colorways that include "Neutral Olive" and a couple classic makeups like "Bred" and "University Blue," shades that tend to be applied to more classic Jordan shoes.

Still, if you're willing to try new things, look no further than the AF4 RM in purple. Go grimace mode, just this once.