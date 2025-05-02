Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Makes Even "Grimace" Purple Look Sexy

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
nike
1 / 4

Nike's Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker is nothing if not divisive. The low-cut "skate shoe" version of Nike's signature Jordan 4 silhouette immediately split sneakerheads upon its debut in 2024, Nigel Sylvester or not.

The Air Jordan 4 RM sneaker's "Grimace" purple colorway is not likely to change their minds.

Shop Air Jordan 4 RM Sneakers

However, if you're a believer, then you'll know that the AJ4 RM's purple colorway is actually pretty excellent. It's not easy to pull off a colorway that makes it look like your shoes got drenched in Grimace Shake but the AJ4 RM can do it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is made possible primarily by the low-cut sneaker's inherent chunk, granting it some additional weight to counterbalance the delicacy of the saturated purple shade.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It helps, too that the "Grimace" AJ4 RM is layered with richly textural suede, for a lush feel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Of course, let's acknowledge that these AJ4 RM shoes aren't officially titled "Grimace" — it's merely an affectionate nickname. Too bad, a McDonald's partnership might've changed some minds. (or not.)

Available on Nike's website come July 1 for $150, the purple suede AJ4 RM sneakers follow a string of impressively wearable colorways that include "Neutral Olive" and a couple classic makeups like "Bred" and "University Blue," shades that tend to be applied to more classic Jordan shoes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Still, if you're willing to try new things, look no further than the AF4 RM in purple. Go grimace mode, just this once.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.538
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
  • Believe It or Not, Nike’s Skate-ish Jordan 4 Chunkster Gets Better
  • Nike's Skate-Flavored Jordan Shoe Gets Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
  • Nike's Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Looks Too Clean in Its Easter 'Fit
What To Read Next
  • Tradition in Bloom: Zacapa x Agua by Agua Bendita Celebrates Latin American Artistry
  • The Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Makes Even "Grimace" Purple Look Sexy
  • Meet the New (Shawn) Stussy, Same as the Old Stüssy
  • The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)
  • The Original Vibram-Soled Sandals Are Getting Weird With It
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now