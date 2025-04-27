Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the classic Air Jordan 4 being one of my all-time favorite models, the beefed-up remix, the Air Jordan 4 RM, is still taking some getting used to, design-wise. However, regarding its colorways, this AJ4 remake is alright with me.

Since its debut, Nike has given its Jordan 4 RM some admirable paint jobs, from classic makeup like "Bred" to SB-level "Neutral Grey" iterations that speak to its skate shoe-ness.

Shop Air Jordan 4 RM
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What's next? The Jordan 4 RM gets an incredibly satisfying "Neutral Olive" makeover.

The upper goes tonal, as pleasing olive greens make up the shoe's top portion. Underneath the soothing sea of green, the RM offers some lush textures, like creamy suede and matte leather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike then casts a green spotlight on those familiar AJ4 details plus updated touches, like its redesigned "Wings" and extra cushy lining. It's still the same low-top, skate-ish sneaker as before, now wrapped in soothing earthy greens and nice velvety textures.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I don't think I've never seen a bad olive or militia green sneakers, really. The color typically looks quite good on shoes, especially Nikes. The Air Force 1 Low recently got a "Light Army" treatment, resulting in this legitimately handsome green take on the timeless model.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although recognized as the "Diet Undefeateds," Nike's Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive" was also a pretty solid olive green sneaker. Still want the OG? No worries, the UNDEFEATED x Jordan 4 collab is expected to return this year. No joke.

While we wait, Nike's serving up this "Neutral Olive" Jordan 4 RM. The newest sneaker is said to release sometime during the summer season at Nike. And expect the model's usual $150 price tag to accompany this latest pair.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.538
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Remixed Jordan 4 Looks Like a Super Clean SB Sneaker
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
  • Nike's Legendary "Bred" Jordan 4s, Reborn as Skate-ish Sneakers
  • Believe It or Not, Nike’s Skate-ish Jordan 4 Chunkster Gets Better
  • Nike's Skate-Flavored Jordan Shoe Gets Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
What To Read Next
  • In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good
  • The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)
  • This Insane Slip-On Jordan Sneaker Is Part Trainer, Part Runner (& So Back)
  • Two Community-Focused Streetwear Labels Are Better Than One
  • One Weird Trick Makes This Absurdly Ordinary Shoe Look Insanely Suave
  • The World's Most Sophisticated Elephant Gets His Own Watch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now