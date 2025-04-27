In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good

With the classic Air Jordan 4 being one of my all-time favorite models, the beefed-up remix, the Air Jordan 4 RM, is still taking some getting used to, design-wise. However, regarding its colorways, this AJ4 remake is alright with me.

Since its debut, Nike has given its Jordan 4 RM some admirable paint jobs, from classic makeup like "Bred" to SB-level "Neutral Grey" iterations that speak to its skate shoe-ness.

What's next? The Jordan 4 RM gets an incredibly satisfying "Neutral Olive" makeover.

The upper goes tonal, as pleasing olive greens make up the shoe's top portion. Underneath the soothing sea of green, the RM offers some lush textures, like creamy suede and matte leather.

Nike then casts a green spotlight on those familiar AJ4 details plus updated touches, like its redesigned "Wings" and extra cushy lining. It's still the same low-top, skate-ish sneaker as before, now wrapped in soothing earthy greens and nice velvety textures.

I don't think I've never seen a bad olive or militia green sneakers, really. The color typically looks quite good on shoes, especially Nikes. The Air Force 1 Low recently got a "Light Army" treatment, resulting in this legitimately handsome green take on the timeless model.

Although recognized as the "Diet Undefeateds," Nike's Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive" was also a pretty solid olive green sneaker. Still want the OG? No worries, the UNDEFEATED x Jordan 4 collab is expected to return this year. No joke.

While we wait, Nike's serving up this "Neutral Olive" Jordan 4 RM. The newest sneaker is said to release sometime during the summer season at Nike. And expect the model's usual $150 price tag to accompany this latest pair.