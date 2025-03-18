The Remixed Jordan 4 Looks Like a Super Clean SB Sneaker

The Air Jordan 4 RM already resembles a chunky skate shoe, design-wise. The sneaker looks the thrash-able part even more when dressed up in Nike SB-flavored colorways.

I can't blame the RM for taking notes from the skateboarding line. Nike SB produces some of the best-looking Nike sneakers, often offering up super thoughtful designs and excellent colorways. The imprint even has its own incredibly clean, shred-ready Jordan 4 sneakers, including one in a nice "Pine Green" colorway.

The Jordan 4 RM already borrowed the "Pine Green" 'fit previously. Now, the remixed model returns with another SB-style drop in "University Blue."

The sneaker's familiar but reimagined details are present but this time splashed with "Sail" whites, light grey, and bright UNC-ish blues. The color arrangements almost echoes Nike SB's navy Jordan 4 sneakers, which drop on March 18.

The RMs have lighter blues...more skate-worthy chunk, too.

The Jordan 4 RMs are even complete with brown gum rubber soles, like the Nike SB collaborations, only adding to the RM's skate-ish vibes.

The Jordan 4 RM may be sipping on the SB juice. But the model looks arguably its best in these color arrangements. The "Pine Green" has already graced the world with its presence, but the "University Blue" RMs are expected to land sometime during the spring season.

Basically, these nice, chunky steppers are expected to land any day now.