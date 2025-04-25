Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Ultimate Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is Born

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After cooking up its own Hydrip "Crocs" and Lor "dad shoes," the Jordan Brand continues to expand its reach, introducing yet another skate-flavored sneaker.

However, the latest ain't like the RM and Flight Court models, which look skate-ready. The Jordan Session may be a legit skate shoe, judging by its appearance and build.

The name, Session, alone screams skateboarding. In the thrasher world, sessions are usually when skaters, well, skate, taking that carved-out time to perfect their skills, practice their tricks, or even simply just have fun with it.

At the same, the Jordan Session also has the skate shoe look down pat. General chunky, padded build? Check. Low-top vibe? Also yes. Fat and flat shoelaces? Alright, this Jordan shoe is definitely a skate shoe, if not super heavily inspired by traditional thrash-able models.

The sneaker maintains a lot of its Jordan-ness, of course, featuring several classic logos throughout. Not to mention, the Session is complete with a flat and somewhat rugged sole that balances the line's basketball energy plus this newfound skate-readiness.

The Jordan Session is set to debut in a few nice colorways, including black, white, blue, and pink. And if I'm being quite honest, the pink pair looks very similar to Lanvin's Curb sneaker, the luxury label's once-everywhere, ultra-chunky, skate-coded sneaker.

But nah, this is a Jumpman "skate shoe."

The Jordan Brand hasn't officially announced its Session as its new skate shoe (actually, the brand hasn't yet formally introduced the shoe at all). However, the newest chunky Jordan-branded steppers are expected to skate in sometime this year at Nike.

What's more, the Jordan Session won't break the bank. The shoes are anticipated to drop for a cool $90. Between its wallet-friendly price tag and skate flavoring (smooth luxe look, too), the Jordan Session could be the brand's next hot-ticket item when it drops.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
