Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Junya Watanabe Took Dr. Martens' Punk Cred to a Semi-Logical Extreme

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
Getty Images / Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho
1 / 2

Junya Watanabe has two collaborative modes: Normal and Junya Watanabe. The COMME des GARÇONS designer's Dr. Martens boot collaboration is very much the latter.

Revealed on Watanabe's Fall/Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week runway show, the Junya Watanabe x Dr. Martens collection turns classic boots on their head.

Shop Dr. Martens

Literally!

The most extreme example of Watanabe's Dr. Martens machinations came by way of a jacket fitted with two upside-down black boots fitted to the garments' shoulders. Wacky stuff.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

More grounded are the actual Junya Watanabe Dr. Martens boots, which are pretty quintessential Watanabe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Whereas Watanabe's menswear label often issues rather ordinary collaborative shoes — behold, a normal shoe in a colorless colorway — his Dr. Martens have his fingerprints all over them. Or at least his name.

Yes, Watanabe's all-caps moniker is slapped onto the tongue of his tall Docs, rendered punkish through some extreme studding all across the exterior.

Otherwise, though, these are basically just Docs, down to the black leather upper and classic yellow-switched non-slip sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Cubism was the inspiration for Watanabe's FW25 womenswear collection, leading to a whole host of quintessentially punk staples remade as outré statement pieces. Would Picasso approve of Watanabe's melted bombers and sculptural trench coats? Perhaps. But Westwood likely would.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

CasioG-SHOCK Classic Central Cee Silver
$330.00
Available in:
One size
adidasMegaride Mary-Jane Taqwa Bint Ali
$220.00
Available in:
39 1/34044 2/3
Jil SanderFM5 Ring 4
$350.00
Available in:
SM
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Footwear
  • Junya Watanabe's Slim FW25 New Balance Sneaker Already Looks Classic
    • Sneakers
  • Dr. Martens Leather Goods? More Like Leather Bests
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Awake NY’s Hairy Dr. Martens Are Very New York-Coded (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Footwear
  • NEIGHBORHOOD Cooked Up the Perfect Dr. Martens Dress Shoes
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied
    • Sneakers
  • When In Doubt, Go Jedi Mode
    • Style
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • No Shame In This Being Jonathan Anderson's LOEWE Swan Song
    • Style
  • Unsurprisingly, the 'Metal Gear' Art Director Makes Beautifully Industrial Watches
    • Watches
  • These Donkey Kong Nike Air Maxes Go Bananas
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now