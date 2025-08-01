Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Athletic Basics Reanimated Like Patchwork Jeans

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
Junya Watanabe Man
1 / 11

Junya Watanabe brings the avant-garde fabric logic, Reigning Champ brings clean-lined athleticism. The result? Hoodies and sweatpants that feel more like patchworked punk attire than gym gear.

This Spring/Summer 2025 collaboration riffs on Watanabe’s signature layered, frayed, and asymmetric techniques, most famously utilized for his patchwork jeans. You'll find tartan, red corduroy, black denim, and sashiko-inspired contrast stitching all sewn into Reigning Champ’s midweight terry sweats. 

Shop Junya Watanabe MAN
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The patchwork feels both meticulous and unfiltered, like something cut and assembled by hand in Watanabe’s Tokyo atelier, and that’s because it was.

Call it loungewear with lore. Each piece is produced in small batches and cut to Watanabe’s Japanese sizing specs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The pants focus their patching at the knees, while the hoodies let the appliqués sprawl across the torso. A quiet upgrade that turns comfort staples into cult objects.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

For Reigning Champ, the collab injects some edge into their premium sweats portfolio. For Watanabe MAN, it’s another exercise in reanimation, reshaping the familiar without losing the weird. He’s done it with Levi’s, New Balance, Carhartt, and The North Face, not just tagging, but deconstructing and rebuilding each one through his obsessive lens.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, he’s turned his eye to athletic basics. And you get to be the runway to your gym. The Junya Watanabe MAN x Reigning Champ collaboration is available now via Reigning Champ's website.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-8A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • For SS26, Junya Watanabe & New Balance Bulk Up
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
  • Cactus Plant Flea Market's Junya Silks Are a Secret
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Exquisite Italian Tailoring For a Classy Italian Football Team
  • Beam Me Up, Mary Jane
  • The Best Shorts for Under $100
  • Laufey Is Ready to Get Real
  • A Cozy Timberland Boat Shoe With Big Boot Energy
  • Athletic Basics Reanimated Like Patchwork Jeans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now