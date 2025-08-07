Dr. Martens Boots You Can Wear... as a Jacket

The Junya Watanabe x Dr. Martens jackets weren't even close to being the whackiest leather jackets in Watanabe’s Fall/Winter 2025 show.

Which, considering the duo of biker jackets transform Dr. Martens' bulky boots into power shoulders, is a testament to just how insane Watanabe’s outerwear game is.

Large leather cubes awkwardly protruded from the body of one FW25 leather outerwear design, another was pinned up by dramatic ear-height pointy shoulders, and a dozen sizeable spikes poked out from the front of an additional biker jacket. That’s all before we get to the stage of the show where several blonde wigs cocooned one model.

It’s this breed of semi-wearable experiment that has given Watanabe a reputation for avant-garde excellence. And which no doubt will have attracted Dr. Martens to the designer.

The famed British maker of big leather boots is now releasing its boundary-pushing Watanabe creations.

The leather jacket, a relatively standard asymmetrically zipped biker jacket in the body fitted with two adjoined Dr. Martens boots as makeshift arms, is getting a very limited release.

At Dr. Martens SHOWROOM TYO store, in Shibuya, Japan, the custom jackets will go on sale on August 9. There are two designs to choose from, both priced at over $2,000 and only available in a size medium.

In comparison to these bonkers jackets, the accompanying Junya Watanabe x Dr. Martens boots look relatively tame. Although they are not.

Launching on the same day, available in-store and on Dr. Martens’ app, is a 1490 boot littered with a series of silver studs and spikes. It’s all very punk stuff, even for a black boot with considerable countercultural cred.

