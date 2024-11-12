Junya Watanabe Made The North Face's Classic Jacket Luxurious (& Leathery)

From a distance, the latest eYe Junya Watanabe MAN and The North Face collaboration looks like a regular North Face jacket.

But upon closer inspection, you'll notice that eYe Junya Watanabe MAN's North Face piece isn't what it seems. It's better.

The Japanese brand reworked The North Face's classic Nuptse jacket, swapping the traditional ripstop nylon for synthetic leather. The leathery coat even maintains the recognizable sheen from The North Face's standard offerings and the timeless black colorway.

The eYe Junya Watanabe MAN x The North Face Nuptse coat also features velcro cuffs and the signature stand-neck collar. The inside co-branded tags also indicate that this isn't an OG North Face piece but a luxe collaboration between two fashion minds.

The latest is easily a more quiet luxury approach than Junya Watanabe's previous Nuptse puffer coat from a few years ago.

Reimagining a piece from another brand with high-quality materials is second nature for Junya Watanabe. The label just gave Palace's technical jacket a high-fashion spin, and it also redesigned C.P. Company's nylon goggle parka jacket previously.

If you want to get in on the eYe Junya Watanabe MAN action, its faux leather The North Face Nuptse jacket will land on November 15 at the Junya Watanabe Man store and Dover Street Market.