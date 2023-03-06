Meet Kiko Kostadinov & ASICS' GEL-Quantum Zientzia

Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS just don't miss. The partnership cooked up a new shoe that already has us obsessed: the Gel-Quantum Zientzia.

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Quantum Zientzia may look a little familiar (almost like a déjà vu moment), and it should.

The newest silhouette draws cues from the LEVITRACK shoes, boasting the same scutoid-shaped GEL base as the model introduced by the duo last summer.

ASICS 1 / 4

Also, like the LEVITRACK, the Zientzia was designed with the ASICS Institute of Sport Science, the Japanese label's research and development facility behind its renowned performance technologies.

The Zientzia emerges as an ode to the ASICS division, who, since 1985, enhanced the capabilities of its timeless runners, making them fit for athletic and just plain flex purposes. Indeed, flowers are well-deserved.

The blue hints throughout the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Quantum Zientzia nod to the hue decorating the ISS building and its team uniforms.

At the same time, actual ISS members became models for Zientzia's campaign staged at the Japan building — a "peak behind the curtain" into the "inner workings," as ASICS puts it.

Unfortunately, the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Quantum Zientzia sneakers have come and gone (no surprises there, they're pretty fire). But if you still really want them, there's always the resale route, where the new sneakers are currently going for anywhere between $400 and $700 plus.

Now, if you missed the initial drop but don't feel like dropping $700, you can always speak a restock into existence and pray the universe answers.

