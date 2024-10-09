Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Kith’s Latest Collab Is Sublimely Minimal

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
Kith
Quite luxury ain't dead. According to Kith and AURALEE, that is. And I've got to be honest, they present a pretty solid case.

Kith has long since established itself as a streetwear lodestar, but a slew of recent moves indicate that the brand is trending toward a more high-end, minimal schtick, which presents a well-kitted contrast to Kith's streetwear origins.

The latest example of this emerging phenomenon comes by way of Kith 101 and Japanese fashion brand AURALEE's new collab, which represents both a new era for Kith and an elevation of AURALEE's prominence — sartorial symbiosis, if you will.

The collaboration is a synergetic fusion of AURALEE's signature fabrics and the muted color palette of Kith 101, which is Kith's super-stripped-down apparel line that boasts fuss-free basics.

The Kith 101 for AURALEE collection, which will be available on Kith's website on October 11, features an expansive range of pieces, including structured suits, plush sweat suits, Viyella wool fabric shirting and outerwear, all in deliciously muted colorways.

Crafted in Japan, the pieces are made of premium materials including raw cashmere, woven canvas, ultra-fine Egyptian finx cotton, and South African super-kid mohair, all a part of AURALEE's premium material selections.

Basically, these pieces aren't just super flee, they're also really well made. So, capsule wardrobe truthers, we won!

This is also not the first time Kith has made a clear move toward a more refined profile.

In September, Kith launched an Archetype lookbook collection collaboration with Armani. The campaign featured Lakeith Stanfield and Martin Scorsese and was quite the switch-up from the sportswear-leaning profiles we've come to expect from Kith.

Typically, finding your footing during a new era is a clumsy process, but Kith has been executing this transition to the upper echelon with razor-sharp precision.

Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
