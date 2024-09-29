Kith's Next Salomon Sneaker Is Another Trail Stunner

It looks like Kith and Salomon are back together. And yes, they've got a new trail sneaker with them.

Kith's new Salomon XT-4K shoe wasn't discovered by your favorite sneaker leaker or seen on Ronnie Fieg's feet. Instead, Kith's latest shoes graced the cover of Shoes Master magazine for their big reveal.

The Japanese publication only comes out twice a year and has been known to tease a Kith collaboration in the past (cough, those Frank Lloyd Wright New Balances, cough). For the magazine's 42nd issue, also its 20th-anniversary special, Shoes Master blessed the world with another unreleased Kith sneaker.

Kith's Salomon XT-4K appears to be an advanced version of the OG XT-4, maintaining the classic's trail-ready features like the thick, grippy outsole and convenient quick laces.

The Kith x Salomon sneaker features grey mesh underlays and sleek white overlays. Elsewhere, you'll catch red branding moments and accenting details, bringing some bright pops against the neutrals.

Of course, Kith signs off on its latest Salomon project with logos stamped on the tongue and upper (probably the insoles, too).

It's not often Kith links with the trail shoe gods at Salomon. But when the label does, we get Salomon XT-6 sneakers in stunning colorways — or, in this case, super clean XT-4K steppers.

Kith and Salomon have yet to reveal release details for their chunky-soled XT-4K sneaker. Shoes Masters' latest issue is expected to launch at the end of September. Maybe we'll get a Kith x Salomon drop to kick off October.

This sneaker-loving writer is just wishfully thinking, of course.